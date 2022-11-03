Elections 2022 News LIVE Updates: AAP Likely to Announce CM Face for Gujarat Tomorrow; BJP Will Unveil 'Vision Document' for Himachal on Nov 4

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: November 03, 2022, 09:36 IST
New Delhi, India
Elections 2022 News LIVE Updates: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to declare its chief ministerial face for Gujarat tomorrow. The battle is reportedly between Isudan Gadhvi and Gopal Italia. Chances of a third name are remote, as per sources. Meanwhile, BJP president J P Nadda is set to release the party's 'vision document' (manifesto) for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls on Friday.
भारत निर्वाचन आयोग एक स्वायत्त संस्थान है। ये निष्पक्ष चुनाव कराता है।
— Congress (@INCIndia) November 3, 2022
The AAP is likely to declare its CM face for Gujarat tomorrow. Kejriwal will travel to Gujarat tomorrow, as per sources. The battle is reportedly between Isudan Gadhvi and Gopal Italia. Chances of a third name are remote.
Counting on the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in what is considered a tight contest with anti-incumbency at play against the Jai Ram Thakur government, the party has proposed three rallies of the PM in the parliamentary constituencies of Mandi, Hamirpur and Shimla.
Sources said the prime minister’s appeal has an impact on people and hence, for now, the party has proposed three rallies, especially in areas where BJP needs to leverage the Modi magic.
“We are emulating Uttarakhand’s model a bit. Many in the BJP too were sceptical of our win in the state that dethrones the party in power every elections. The last leg of rallies by the PM saved the state,” added a senior BJP leader.
In the narrow bylanes of Theog, barely 30 km from state capital Shimla, a 66-year-old moves around with a dedicated group of followers sans any hullabaloo associated with electioneering. It’s a classic door-to-door campaign interspersed with small group meetings. He may not be a big player in Himachal Pradesh’s politics but asserts that he is no pushover and is determined to win.
Meet Rakesh Singha, who is one of the 12 CPI(M) candidates in the fray for the November 12 assembly polls. In a country where the party and its cadre have been on the wane, Singha is perhaps single-handedly trying to keep the communist flag flying. He won from the Theog constituency in 2017 on a CPI(M) ticket and is seeking reelection. He managed to scrape through with 2,000 votes in the previous elections and is confident that he would improve his margin this time, notwithstanding the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress unleashing star-studded campaigns. READ MORE
The schedule for the much anticipated Gujarat elections will be announced at 12 pm on Thursday. The Election Commission has convened a press conference to announce the dates. The term of Gujarat assembly ends on February 18 next year.
The poll panel had last month announced the single-phase polling in Himachal Pradesh, without mentioning the dates for Gujarat elections. This is the third time since 1998 that the announcement of Gujarat Assembly elections has been de-linked from that of Himachal Pradesh.
Polls were conducted simultaneously in both the states in 1998, 2007 and 2012, but were held separately in 2002-03, after the Gujarat Assembly was prematurely dissolved soon after the Godhra riots.
A crucial BJP meeting will be held today at 10 am for the upcoming Gujarat election. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will be a part of this meeting.
The EC will be announcing the dates for the Gujarat election today at noon.
The Gujarat government’s decision to constitute a committee to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state is far-sighted, aimed at the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) insiders believe.
Sources in the party feel with the top brass’s focus on ensuring a majority win in the next general elections, the BJP-ruled states will test the waters for the UCC in time.
Senior leaders believe the party would have ample time to test the sentiments regarding the proposed law, as it may invite “adverse sentiments from a certain quarter” and the BJP would be able to strategise in time to contain any opposition to the move. READ MORE
As you enter Bilaspur town, a huge grey-coloured entrance to a mega hospital complex is being pitched as the BJP’s answer to the anti-incumbency claims of the opposition as the campaign for the November 12 Himachal Pradesh assembly elections starts to gather pace.
Built at a cost of Rs 1,470 crore, the AIIMS hospital was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently and is now being showcased as an example of “double-engine” growth by Bharatiya Janata Party candidates, not just in Bilaspur but adjoining Mandi town as well. The 750-bed hospital offers 18 speciality and 17 super-speciality departments and caters to the Mandi and adjoining regions that have lacked super-speciality hospitals in the past. People from the region had to travel all the way to Chandigarh for such a facility in the past.
“Good health facilities have remained a concern but the inauguration of AIIMS to a large extent will address a lot of concerns, especially for the people of lower Himachal,” said Pawan Sharma, a resident of Mandi town. Sharma said that there were basic health facilities in the vicinity but a super speciality service was missing till now.
The BJP is banking not just on PM Modi’s charisma but the developmental work in Bilaspur and Mandi constituencies. While Bilaspur district comprises five assembly seats, Mandi district has 10. It’s these constituencies the BJP is targeting to showcase its developmental projects to take on the opposition onslaught over anti-incumbency.
Himachal Pradesh | I have come here to say that I have driven away Mafias from UP. We saw that the Congress govt kept a UP mafia in Punjab, we fought in SC & brought him to UP. We wanted him to rot in the jails of UP as well: UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a rally in Solan pic.twitter.com/qoGam9bGSL
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 2, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP’s election rallies in Himachal Pradesh from November 5-9, state BJP president Suresh Kashyap said last Thursday.
As per tentative programme, the prime minister will address rallies in Shimla, Hamirpur, Kangra and Mandi, he said.
Not just his seat Seraj, stakes are high for Jai Ram Thakur in other constituencies falling in his home district of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh too. The 57-year-old Chief Minister has to defy history and ensure he leads the party to victory for the second time, when Himachal goes to polls on November 12.
The ride for Thakur could not be a smooth one, although his partymen believe his track record in delivering development projects gives him a clear edge. The party suffered big setbacks a few months ago, when the Congress wrested the Mandi parliamentary seat from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Pratibha Singh, wife of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, defeated her rival candidate to snatch the seat. Thakur has to turn it around.
“If he manages to lead the party to victory in most seats in the district, he will gain some strength within the party. He has his detractors, but a victory could stamp his place in the party as the numero uno,” said a leader.
Thakur is putting all his might not just in Seraj, from where he has been winning since 1998, but adjoining constituencies as well. READ MORE
The Congress on Tuesday launched yatras in five zones of Gujarat to reach out to people ahead of the Assembly polls. During the ‘Gujarat Parivartan Sankalp Yatra’, 145 public meetings and 95 rallies will be held along the route covering more than 5,400 km.
With only a few days to go for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, the rebel factor is wearing down both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress, with top leaders of both camps working overtime to blunt the impact of dissent. Though both the parties have managed to quell the rebellion in some of the state’s 68 seats, they had to crack the whip against certain unhappy former lawmakers and ministers who refused to toe the party line on official candidature.
Even after the efforts to edge out the in-house challengers, the Congress still has about a dozen rebels left in the fray and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has around 20 after the last date of withdrawal of candidature, which was October 29. The BJP, which prides itself in discipline, has expelled five of its top leaders, including four former legislators and a vice-president of the party, for six years after failing to make them fall in line.
The Congress has similarly acted against six of its leaders, including a former minister and a former speaker of the state Assembly. “The rebels will face the same fate as that of the four former MLAs and the state vice president. Dissidence will not be condoned,” a BJP leader said.
The Congress too sounded firm on the issue. The grand old party, pitted against an aggressive, incumbent BJP, asserted that the rebels would bite the dust as they did not subscribe to the party’s discipline and ideology and were like a rudderless ship. No matter how smug they sound on the surface about the potential of the dissenters to disturb the proverbial applecart, the Congress and the BJP know that their electoral calculations are precariously hinged in a seemingly tight contest. (PTI)
BJP president J P Nadda will release on Friday the party’s ‘vision document’ (manifesto) for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls. The election to the 68-member assembly is less than two weeks away.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday took a swipe at the Congress saying it is a party of ‘rajas and ranis’ and even though many chief ministerial aspirants might be in the fray in Himachal Pradesh, no one will actually get a chance.
Addressing a series of rallies in the poll-bond state, he also asserted that the BJP succeeded where the Congress failed and cited the ‘Shilanyas’ of the Ram temple, surgical strikes against Pakistan and revocation of Article 370 in this regard.
The Election Commission of India will announce the dates for the Gujarat Assembly election today at 12 pm.
The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for the Gujarat Assembly Election today at noon. Meanwhile, Addressing a rally in Himachal Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday took a swipe at the Congress saying it is a party of ‘rajas and ranis’ and even though many chief ministerial aspirants might be in the fray in Himachal Pradesh, no one will actually get a chance.
With less than two weeks left for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, the political heat in the state is rising every day. While Congress is extruding confidence in the prospect of forming the next government in the state with a comfortable majority, the BJP, with anti-incumbency weighing heavy on its governance amidst the dropping of 11 sitting MLAs and many party leaders in the fray as Independents, seems to be banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charisma, instead of flashing its own achievement card.
Building his campaign with the slogan ‘rivaj badlega’ (electoral traditions will change) as the party’s governments have repeated in the recent Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana polls, BJP president JP Nadda in his first three rallies on his home turf, drove his point home by saying, “The BJP does what it says.”
Gujarat Election 2022
The Congress on Tuesday launched the ‘Parivartan Sankalp Yatra’ in poll-bound Gujarat. 145 public meetings and 95 rallies will be held along the route covering more than 5,400 km. The yatras were launched from Vadgam, Bhuj, Somnath, Fagvel and Jambusar, party leaders said.
Congress has alleged that AAP, which is emerging as a strong contender, is contesting elections in Gujarat to help BJP. Claiming that the fight in Gujarat is between Congress and BJP, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said AAP entered the fray to cut into Congress votes. The EC is likely to announce the dates for the Gujarat Assembly election this week.
