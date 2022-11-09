Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: From Modi to Yogi, BJP's Top Leaders Lined Up for Back-to-back Himachal Rallies; Nomination Process for Guj Underway

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: November 09, 2022, 08:00 IST
New Delhi, India
Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: With just three days to the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the Kangra and Hamirpur districts of the state on Wednesday. Apart from PM Modi, several other senior BJP leaders including Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also address public meetings in Himachal today. Read More
It’s twists and turns all the way in Himachal Pradesh. The state, set to witness crucial assembly elections in just three days, saw several Congress leaders joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur late Monday.
Regarded to be a swing state, all eyes are on who could grab the coveted power seat in Himachal. The BJP is making solid efforts to retain HP, known for its anti-incumbency, while new players like the AAP try to make inroads. READ MORE
Seeking suggestions from almost one crore people for its vision document, ‘Agrasar Gujarat Ke Sujhaav’, Union ministers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will visit the poll-bound state and do pravas in various assemblies with various target groups starting today. This pravas will go on for eight days and end on November 15.
For 182 assemblies, the BJP’s local team will meet professionals, campaign door-to-door and with traders to seek suggestions on how to take Gujarat forward. This will be over by November 15 so that the manifesto team can work on the suggestions gathered from various strata of society. READ MORE
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has a big battle ahead. The hills of Himachal have huge posters of PM Narendra Modi, making it clear the Bharatiya Janata Party’s biggest mascot is fighting this election for his party and for Thakur.
Ahead of his campaign trail, Thakur spoke to CNN-News18 about the elections, the party’s prospects and mood.
Himachal Pradesh will vote in a single phase on November 12 and the results will be out on December 8. READ MORE
Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said the next BJP government in Himachal Pradesh will connect every village in the state with metal roads in five years and improve basic infrastructure at pilgrimage centers.
Addressing election rallies in Ghumarvi, Jhanduta, and Sadar assembly constituencies in Bilaspur district, Thakur said the BJP will implement ‘Project Shakti’ in the state over the next 10 years to improve transport infrastructure.
He said Rs 12,000 crore will be spent over the next 10 years to improve transport and basic infrastructure near pilgrimage centers and temples in the state. READ MORE
With just three days to Himachal Pradesh Assembly Polls, BJP’s top leadership is lining up in the hill-state to woo the voters. On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to address two rallies in Himachal, including one in Sulah at 12:15 pm and another at Panvta Sahib at 2:30 pm.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is also scheduled to address two rallies–one in Baj banzar at 11:00 am and another at Gagret constituency at 1:15 pm
Party president JP Nadda have three political rallies scheduled in the state while union minister Smriti Irani had also 3 public meetings on the cards.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address two rallies in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.
He will address a public meeting in Shahpur, Kangra at 9:30 am, and another huge rally at Chaugan Maidan in Sujanpur, Hamirpur at 10:30 pm.
With just two days left for campaigning, political parties including BJP, Congress and AAP are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters in Himachal. The hill state will go to the poll on November 12, and the model code of conduct will come into force from Thursday evening.
Days ahead of polls, the Congress party received a huge jot in poll-bound Himachal as several party leaders and members from the hill state, including Dharampal Thakur Khand, Former General Secretary of the Pradesh Congress Committee, joined the BJP on Monday. A total of 26 leaders of the Congress party have quit and joined the ruling BJP with less than a week to go for polling.
Regarded to be a swing state, all eyes are on who could grab the coveted power seat in Himachal. The BJP is making solid efforts to retain HP, known for its anti-incumbency, while new players like the AAP try to make inroads.
Claiming that Gujarat is governed from Delhi and not by the chief minister of the state, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Tuesday attacked the BJP for Morbi tragedy and said, “It is shocking that no one has apologised or resigned for the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy.” Chidambaram also took a dig at AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said, “If you have lived in Delhi as long as I have, and if you believe the air (quality) in Delhi, you will not vote for Kejriwal in Gujarat.”
To deliberate upon the candidates for upcoming assembly polls in the state, BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a meeting here with party leaders from Gujarat. This was followed by a marathon meeting on Monday, which was held at Shah’s residence and was attended by BJP leaders from Gujarat. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress have already declared their candidates for 130 and 43 seats, respectively.
BJP also officially launched its campaign song for the Gujarat election 2022 on Tuesday, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a slogan of “Aa Gujarat, ame banavyu chhe (we have made this Gujarat)”. The song is a three-minute montage, with clips of PM Modi’s speech, video clips from his recent rallies and images of prominent projects such as the GIFT city and Statue of Unity weaved in between.
The process to file nominations for the first phase of two-phase Assembly polls in Gujarat began on Monday with an Independent candidate submitting his papers to authorities in Amreli district, an official release said.
Election 2022
Elections will be held in Himachal in a single phase on November 12, while in Gujarat in two phases on December 1 and 5. Votes for both states will be counted on December 8. The poll contest in both Himachal and Gujarat is expected to be triangular in view of the Aam Aadmi Party’s entry into the fray.
Read all the Latest Politics News here