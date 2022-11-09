Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: From Modi to Yogi, BJP's Top Leaders Lined Up for Back-to-back Himachal Rallies; Nomination Process for Guj Underway

Read more

With just two days left for campaigning, political parties including BJP, Congress and AAP are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters in Himachal. The hill state will go to the poll on November 12, and the model code of conduct will come into force from Thursday evening.

Days ahead of polls, the Congress party received a huge jot in poll-bound Himachal as several party leaders and members from the hill state, including Dharampal Thakur Khand, Former General Secretary of the Pradesh Congress Committee, joined the BJP on Monday. A total of 26 leaders of the Congress party have quit and joined the ruling BJP with less than a week to go for polling.

Regarded to be a swing state, all eyes are on who could grab the coveted power seat in Himachal. The BJP is making solid efforts to retain HP, known for its anti-incumbency, while new players like the AAP try to make inroads.

Claiming that Gujarat is governed from Delhi and not by the chief minister of the state, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Tuesday attacked the BJP for Morbi tragedy and said, “It is shocking that no one has apologised or resigned for the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy.” Chidambaram also took a dig at AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said, “If you have lived in Delhi as long as I have, and if you believe the air (quality) in Delhi, you will not vote for Kejriwal in Gujarat.”

To deliberate upon the candidates for upcoming assembly polls in the state, BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a meeting here with party leaders from Gujarat. This was followed by a marathon meeting on Monday, which was held at Shah’s residence and was attended by BJP leaders from Gujarat. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress have already declared their candidates for 130 and 43 seats, respectively.

BJP also officially launched its campaign song for the Gujarat election 2022 on Tuesday, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a slogan of “Aa Gujarat, ame banavyu chhe (we have made this Gujarat)”. The song is a three-minute montage, with clips of PM Modi’s speech, video clips from his recent rallies and images of prominent projects such as the GIFT city and Statue of Unity weaved in between.

The process to file nominations for the first phase of two-phase Assembly polls in Gujarat began on Monday with an Independent candidate submitting his papers to authorities in Amreli district, an official release said.

Elections will be held in Himachal in a single phase on November 12, while in Gujarat in two phases on December 1 and 5. Votes for both states will be counted on December 8. The poll contest in both Himachal and Gujarat is expected to be triangular in view of the Aam Aadmi Party’s entry into the fray.

