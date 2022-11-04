Elections 2022 News LIVE Updates: AAP Likely to Announce Gujarat CM Candidate, Priyanka Gandhi to Address Rally in Himachal Pradesh

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: November 04, 2022, 07:51 IST
New Delhi, India
Elections 2022 News LIVE Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s election committee for Gujarat held a meeting in the presence of senior leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Thursday to shortlist three candidates for each Assembly constituency in the state, where elections will be held next month.The panels of these three shortlisted candidates for each constituency will then be sent to the BJP’s Read More
“Tomorrow, AAP will announce CM candidate for the upcoming assembly elections through public opinion,” general secretary of the party’s state unit, Manoj Sorathiy said on Thursday.
આવતીકાલે આમ આદમી પાર્ટી દ્વારા પબ્લિક ઓપીનિયન થકી આગામી વિધાનસભા ચૂંટણીને લઈ સીએમ કેન્ડીડેટ જાહેર કરવામાં આવશે. – @manoj_sorathiya pic.twitter.com/DXlLlAk6ei
— AAP Gujarat | Mission2022 (@AAPGujarat) November 3, 2022
Voting to seven assembly constituencies spread across six states – Maharashtra, Bihar, Haryana, Telangana, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh – ended peacefully on Thursday except for minor clashes outside some polling stations. The voter turnout ranged from 31.74 per cent in Andheri (East) of Maharashtra to 77.55 per cent in Telangana’s Munugode seat was recorded till 7:45 pm. The counting of votes will be held on November 6. READ MORE
Gujarat will go to the assembly polls in two phases on December 1 and 5 in an election spiced up by the AAP’s entry as the BJP looks to continue its uninterrupted winning streak there since 1995 while the main opposition Congress works to amp up its campaign. A BJP bastion since mid-90s, the coastal state’s profile has risen in national political sweepstakes since the advent of Narendra Modi, first as its chief minister between 2001-14 and since then as prime minister. The high-octane entry of the Aam Aadmi Party has put a question mark over the conventional theories guiding the state’s traditional bipolar politics, more so as the Congress has so far been a relatively muted bystander while top BJP leaders, including Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have held numerous public events.
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s election committee for Gujarat held a meeting in the presence of senior leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Thursday to shortlist three candidates for each Assembly constituency in the state, where elections will be held next month. The panels of these three shortlisted candidates for each constituency will then be sent to the BJP’s parliamentary board in Delhi for the final selection.
The Congress, once a dominant political force in Gujarat, has lost the six previous Assembly elections in a row to the BJP since 1995 and hopes to regain past glory. Gujarat along with Himachal Pradesh will also be the first major test for the new Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, the first non-Gandhi leader in 24 years to occupy the party’s top post.
Once reigning over principalities, the erstwhile royals of Himachal Pradesh are looking to retain their influence, not just contesting elections but also becoming a centre of debate. While the Congress has put its money on a number of former “royals” in the upcoming Assembly polls, the ruling BJP says there is no place for “rajas and ranis” in a democracy. The reference is to former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, who ruled the state for decades and whose wife and son are still running the show for the grand old party.
Shah was present on the first day of the three-day meeting along with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, party spokesperson Yagnesh Dave said.
As part of the candidate selection process for Gujarat elections, the party had sent 38 teams of observers to each district and six cities of the state last week.
Ticket aspirants had made their representation before the observers.
The BJP had earlier said that on an average they received representation from 50 aspirants for tickets on each of the 182 seats. The team of observers had presented that list before the party’s state election committee.
The election committee shortlists candidates, party sources said.
A panel of three ticket aspirants will be formed for each of 182 seats, they added.
“On the first day of the three-day meeting, the party’s election committee took up 47 seats of 12 districts to finalise a panel of three aspirant candidates each,” Dave said.
The meeting will go on for two more days and if required for the fourth day also, he said.
Once three aspirants are shortlisted for each seat, the list will be sent to central parliament board of the party headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The board will then finalise the candidates, and declare their final list.
The Election Commission on Thursday announced the poll schedule for Gujarat.
Of the total 182 Assembly seats in the state, voting for 89 seats will be held on December 1 and the balance 93 seats on December 5.
The notification for the assembly elections will be issued on November 5 and November 10 for the first and the second phases respectively. The last date for filing of nominations will be November 14 and November 17 for the first and second phase respectively. The nomination papers will be scrutinised on November 15 and November 18.
The last date for withdrawal of nominations for the first phase is November 17 and for the second phase it is November 21.
