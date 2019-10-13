Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Elections Being Held Because Congress Saved Democracy, Says Mallikarjun Kharge

Hitting out at the Maharashtra government, Kharge said it promised to waive off Rs 35,000 crore loans of 90 lakh farmers but had not managed to reach even half the target.

PTI

Updated:October 13, 2019, 9:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Elections Being Held Because Congress Saved Democracy, Says Mallikarjun Kharge
File image of Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

Aurangabad: Senior Congress leader and former Lok Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday claimed people were able to vote and fight polls because his party saved democracy.

Addressing a rally in Ausa in Latur, he lashed out at the ruling BJP for questioning the contribution of the Congress in the country's progress.

"The BJP is asking what has Congress done till now. We can answer it. We saved democracy. Hence people are contesting elections today. And we can see Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah campaigning in Maharashtra," he said.

"We have saved the country and Constitution. The BJP should tell the country what it has done in the past five years and we will tell them what we did in five decades," he added.

Hitting out at the Maharashtra government, Kharge said it promised to waive off Rs 35,000 crore loans of 90 lakh farmers but had not managed to reach even half the target.

He said the BJP was projecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asking votes in the name of national issues as it had nothing to show by way of performance in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra polls are scheduled for October 21 and results will be declared on October 24.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram