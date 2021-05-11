Elections for Block Chiefs and District Panchayat Chairmen Postponed in Uttar Pradesh

Considering the increase in corona cases in the state, the elections for Block Chiefs and Zila Panchayat chairmen in Uttar Pradesh have been postponed. According to sources, the elections are now expected to be held after June 15. Earlier the elections were to be held between May 15 and 20.

Significantly, 75 district panchayat chairmen and 826 block chiefs are to be elected in UP. The newly-elected 3,050 members will elect 75 district panchayat chairmen. At the same time, 75,845 Kshetra Panchayat members will vote to elect 826 block chiefs. Major political parties had fielded their supported candidates for the posts of Zila Panchayat members. Since the Panchayat elections are not contested by the party symbol, it is not easy to get uniformity in the claims of the political parties about the winning members.

In the election for the posts of district and area panchayat presidents, the role of independent candidates is important apart from the elected members of major parties. The number of independents is the highest among the victorious members, so now their preference will influence the election of the panchayat chairmen. Apart from garnering support from independents, the role of rebel candidates is also important.

Meanwhile, the corona infection in Uttar Pradesh continues downward trend. Looking at the official data of the last 24 hours, 21,331 fresh cases were reported while 278 people have died. The number of active cases in the state stands at 2,25,271. Also, 29,709 have been discharged from the hospital after winning the battle with corona infection in the last 24 hours on Monday.

