Elections Today are Fought on Development Not Dynastic Politics, Says Assam CM as BJP Passes Political Resolution

During the BJP’s national executive meeting in Hyderabad in Telangana on Sunday, Amit Shah moved a political resolution backed by Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai while Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for respecting the Constitution and staying silent when he was questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the Gujarat riot case.

“Few journalists, NGOs and individuals conspired and targeted him but he did not take the Constitution in his hands. PM cooperated with the SIT and did not enact any drama unlike a certain individual,” said Sarma while briefing on Shah’s address during the national executive meeting.

Sarma said there is a “collective hope” that the BJP will win more southern states. Shah reportedly said BJP will come to power in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Telangana.

“Earlier, elections were fought on dynastic politics, regionalism, caste and appeasement. Today, elections are fought on development. Shah (in his speech) said our country suffered for years because of casteism, appeasement and dynasty politics,” said Sarma.

The political resolution passed during the national executive points out the electoral success of the BJP in the northeast. Sarma said Shah has made commitment to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“BJP has established itself in the northeast region and politics will be free of dynastic politics including that in West Bengal and Telangana,” said Sarma.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Sarma said the party is electing the president because there is a demand for internal democracy and they fear they will lose if free and fair elections take place.

Meanwhile Shah in his speech called the Supreme Court’s decision on the Gujarat riot case “historical”.

He also said the allegations on Modi were termed baseless, and the PM fought without saying anything and “drank the poison like Lord Shiva”.

Shah made scathing remarks on Opposition by calling it “hopeless” as it protested the Abrogation of Article 370, Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, surgical strikes, International Yoga Day, Covid-19 vaccination drive and any government policy that is for the welfare of the nation.

Shah also praised PM for nominating a Dalit person and tribal for the post of President.

