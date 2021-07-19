Elections have Come in UP and so will ED and CBI, Says Om Prakash Rajbhar

The chief of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and former minister in Yogi government, Om Prakash Rajbhar has once again attacked former ally and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The SBSP leader who is often known for his controversial statements, reached Sitapur on Sunday to participate in the meeting of Dhangar society. While addressing the workers, OP Rajbhar attacked the BJP government fiercely and said that if elections have come in UP, then very soon CBI and ED will also come.

Rajbhar, who was a minister in the Yogi government, said, “When there was a Cheer Haran in Mahabharata, the Kauravas were destroyed. There have been Cheer Haran (rip-offs) thrice in the BJP government.”

Attacking the BJP government over the incident reported from Lakhimpur Kheri where a female Samajwadi Party worker was manhandled, he said, “There was manhandling of a woman SP worker. Democracy was ripped off in the entire state.”

Rajbhar called the BJP a ‘laboratory of lies’. He said, “When Atal Bihari Vajpayee was alive then there was Bharatiya Janata Party, now BJP is a Bharatiya Jhooth Party. Now the BJP is occupied by Gujaratis.”

On the questions of population control, the national president of SBSP said that population control will not happen by making laws, but by educating women and youth.

On the question of forced religious conversion, Rajbhar said, “Only at the time of elections, the government remembers the forced religious conversion. As the election comes, the conversion starts.” Rajbhar said that in 2022, our government will be formed in Uttar Pradesh, where in five years, five CMs and 20 deputy CMs will be of different castes.

