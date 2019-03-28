English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Elections in This Lok Sabha Seat in Telangana Will be Held on Ballot Papers. Here’s Why
Of the 185 candidates who filed the nominations, 174 are farmers unhappy with the state as well as the central government over minimum support price of red jowar and turmeric.
Picture for representation.
Loading...
Hyderabad: The Lok Sabha election in the Nizamabad constituency of Telangana is likely to be held on ballot papers and not Electronic Voting Machines.
The reason: 185 candidates are in the fray from the seat, and an EVM can only be used if candidates are not more than 64.
A senior Election Commission official had earlier told News18 that EVMs, manufactured by Bharat Electronics Ltd and Electronics Corporation of India Ltd, has the capacity to include only 64 names.
The ballot papers are used for voting in case the number of candidates exceeds 64.
The unusually high number of candidates in Nizamabad is thanks to disgruntled farmers. Of the 185 candidates who filed the nominations, 174 are farmers unhappy with the state as well as the central government over minimum support price of red jowar and turmeric.
The TRS has fielded Kavitha from the Lok Sabha seat. She is the daughter of TRS supremo and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.
The farmers have entered the poll fray in large numbers to highlight their plight, a farmers' leader said.
Initially, the number of farmers who had filed nominations were over 200, but after vetting, the poll panel approved candidatures of 174. CEO Rajat Kumar has informed that 194 symbols are available now and more will be alloted if necessary.
The reason: 185 candidates are in the fray from the seat, and an EVM can only be used if candidates are not more than 64.
A senior Election Commission official had earlier told News18 that EVMs, manufactured by Bharat Electronics Ltd and Electronics Corporation of India Ltd, has the capacity to include only 64 names.
The ballot papers are used for voting in case the number of candidates exceeds 64.
The unusually high number of candidates in Nizamabad is thanks to disgruntled farmers. Of the 185 candidates who filed the nominations, 174 are farmers unhappy with the state as well as the central government over minimum support price of red jowar and turmeric.
The TRS has fielded Kavitha from the Lok Sabha seat. She is the daughter of TRS supremo and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.
The farmers have entered the poll fray in large numbers to highlight their plight, a farmers' leader said.
Initially, the number of farmers who had filed nominations were over 200, but after vetting, the poll panel approved candidatures of 174. CEO Rajat Kumar has informed that 194 symbols are available now and more will be alloted if necessary.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Juhi Parmar Reveals Her Near-Death Experience On Holi in an Emotional Instagram Post
- Kevin Pietersen Stops By to Play Gully Cricket, Desi Fans Remind Him of 'Important' Rules
- 40-Year Old Cyclist Pedals From Chandigarh to Mumbai to Spread Environment Awareness
- Samsung Introduces XM3 Inspire Coupe-SUV at Seoul Motor Show
- A Former ISRO Engineer Explains Why India's 'Mission Shakti' is a 'Complete Waste'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results