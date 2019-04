Elections May be Scrapped in Tamil Nadu's Vellore After Cash Haul at DMK Office

The Election Commission is likely to cancel election in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore over excess use of money power, days after a large sum of cash was reportedly seized from the warehouse of a DMK candidate, sources said.It is learnt that the commission has sent the recommendation to the President. Since the President signs the notification for Lok Sabha elections, it is he who rescinds it. Vellore votes in the second phase on April 18.Income Tax sleuths last week said they found cash believed to be worth Rs 11.53 crore concealed in a cement godown belonging to an associate of a DMK leader in Vellore district.“All the cash that was seized was stuffed in cartons and gunny bags neatly packed for distribution division and ward-wise. The cash was shifted from Kingston college Vellore to a cement godown in the night between 29th and 30 March just when there were plans to raid the DMK senior leader Duraimurugan. Beyond doubt it is proved that money belongs to DMK senior leader Duraimurugan," an I-T source said.The DMK had maintained that the raids were politically motivated. Duraimurugan approached the Madras High Court on Monday and said that because of the ongoing raids, his son Kathir Anand who is the DMK candidate from Vellore district is not able to campaign and the raids have prevented Kathir from carrying out election related works. The DMK said the raids conducted are ‘undemocratic’.In 2016, the poll body had cancelled elections in Thanjavur and Aravakurichi assembly constituencies after AIADMK and DMK were allegedly bribing voters. By-elections in the RK Nagar seat, which was held by former chief minister late Jayalalithaa, were called off in 2017 after bribery charges.