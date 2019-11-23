Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Electoral Bonds Biggest Scam of Decade': P Chidambaram Says People Kept Completely in the Dark

Chidambaram, who is lodged in jail in cases of corruption and money laundering, said purchasers will be known to the bank and, therefore, to the government.

PTI

Updated:November 23, 2019, 8:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Electoral Bonds Biggest Scam of Decade': P Chidambaram Says People Kept Completely in the Dark
Former finance minister P Chidambaram being taken to Tihar jail from Rouse Avenue Court, in New Delhi.

New Delhi: Terming electoral bonds the "biggest scam of the decade", Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said the donor who did not donate to the BJP will be known to the party and if anyone will be completely in the dark, it is the people of India.

"Electoral Bonds are the biggest scam of the decade," he said in a tweet posted by his family on his behalf.

Chidambaram, who is lodged in jail in cases of corruption and money laundering, said purchasers will be known to the bank and, therefore, to the government.

"Donor will be known to the party (BJP) to which he donated. Donor who did not donate to the BJP will be known to the BJP. If anyone is completely in the dark it will be the people of India. Long live transparency!" the former Union finance minister said.

A political row has erupted over the use of electoral bonds for donations to political parties, with the Congress terming them a "threat to democracy" because of anonymity about donors and donees.

The BJP on the other hand has asserted that these bonds have curbed black money and ushered in honest and tax-paid money in political funding.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram