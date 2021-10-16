Ellenabad Bypoll: Test for INLD Relevance, BJP-JJP Endurance, Congress Existence

On the face of it, it is just another bypoll. But the Ellenabad bypoll on October 30 will have a long-term impact on Haryana politics in the midst of the high-voltage farmers’ protest against the Centre’s new agri-marketing laws.

The constituency will go to polls on October 30 with the counting of votes scheduled for November 2. The by-election is particularly crucial for the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the BJP-JJP coalition in the state.

The Ellenabad seat fell vacant in January after INLD’s lone MLA Abhay Chautala resigned in protest against the farm laws. He was the first MLA in the state to quit over the issue. But despite being a formidable political force in the area, observers say it won’t be a cakewalk for Chautala, who is seeking a fourth consecutive term from the family-dominated seat.

He is pitted against strong candidates from the BJP-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) combine and the Congress — Gobind Kanda and Pawan Beniwal, respectively.

A victory for Chautala would mean an endorsement of his resignation and support by the farmers, and could be a major factor in keeping the INLD alive in Haryana politics. A defeat, that too in a family bastion, would drop a big question mark on the future and relevance of the party despite a dramatic gesture like resignation on a popular issue.

For the BJP, this is the first major electoral test since the farmers’ protest intensified over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in UP. Though farmer organisations have decided to canvas against BJP candidate Gobind Kanda, protests have been feeble on the ground.

Gobind, brother of controversial MLA Gopal Kanda, is a recent entrant in the BJP. The brothers hold considerable sway in Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency, which includes Ellanabad. He has the anger of the farmers to contend with, but a win would debunk any cause-and-effect theories between the protests and elections, particularly with Punjab and UP lined up next year. A win would take the ruling BJP’s tally to 41, the majority mark, in the 90-seat Assembly.

The Congress, too, has fielded a turncoat — Pawan Beniwal who crossed over from the BJP. Beniwal had contested on a BJP ticket in both 2014 and 2019 elections, but lost both on both occasions to Chautala. The Congress is desperate for a win as it would help put more pressure on the coalition government in the state and boost its presence in state politics.

