An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Ellenabad Election Results 2019 Live Updates (एलनाबाद): Abhay Chautala of INLD Wins

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ellenabad (एलनाबाद, Kharial) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 3:01 PM IST
Ellenabad Election Results 2019 Live Updates (एलनाबाद): Abhay Chautala of INLD Wins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ellenabad (एलनाबाद, Kharial) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Ellenabad ( Kharial) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Sirsa district of Haryana and is part of Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.61% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.82%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,81,021 eligible electors, of which 96,577 were male, 84,444 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 291 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,66,019 eligible electors, of which 88,498 were male, 77,521 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 291 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,44,181.

Ellenabad has an elector sex ratio of 874.37.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Abhay Singh Chautala of INLD won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 11539 votes which was 7.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 46.65% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Om Parkash Chautala of INLD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 16423 votes which was 13.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 51.91% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 46. Ellenabad Assembly segment of Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency. Sirsa Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 8 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 83%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 89.3%, while it was 86.27 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -6.3%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 190 polling stations in 46. Ellenabad constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 171.

Extent: 46. Ellenabad constituency comprises of the following areas of Sirsa district of Haryana: PCs Madhosinghana-I and II, Malekan-I and II of Madhosinghana KC, KCs Nathusari Kalan, Chaharwala and Jamal of Sirsa Tehsil and Ellenabad Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Ellenabad is: 29.3807 75.008.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ellenabad results.

