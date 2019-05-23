Eluru Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Eluru Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Palipe Myario IND -- -- Sitaramaiah Sunkara NOTA -- -- Nota PPOI -- -- Veera Raghavulu Godugupati (Raghava) JSP -- -- Appala Naidu Reddy BJP -- -- Nagam Chandra Naga Siva Vara Prasad (Siva) TDP -- -- Badeti Kota Rama Rao (Bujji) INC -- -- Rajanala Rama Mohana Rao YSRCP -- -- Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Alla Nani)

65. Eluru is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in West Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Urban constituency has 2,38,807 voters of which 1,13,955 are male and 1,24,814 are female and 38 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Eluru, recorded a voter turnout of 67.31%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 71.55% and in 2009, 73.26% of Eluru's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Badeti Kota Ramarao (Bujji) of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 24,603 votes which was 16.61% of the total votes polled. Badeti Kota Ramarao (Bujji) polled a total of 1,48,133 (39.8%) votes.INC's Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas ( Alla Nani) won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the RJD candidate by a margin of 13682 (10.9%) votes. Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas ( Alla Nani) polled 1,25,527 which was 39.8% of the total votes polled.Eluru went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: एलूरु (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and ఏలూరు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).