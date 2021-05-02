Embalam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

21. Embalam (अम्बालम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Pondicherry region and Pondicherry district of Puducherry. It shares a border with Tamil Nadu (Cuddalore District). Embalam is part of 1. Puducherry Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 36.51%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.44%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 34,603 eligible electors, of which 16,021 were male, 18,580 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Embalam in 2021 is 1160.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 31,386 eligible electors, of which 14,668 were male, 16,718 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Puducherry Assembly elections, there were a total of 26,882 eligible electors, of which 12,846 were male, 14,036 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Embalam in 2016 was 12. In 2011, there were 11.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly elections, Candassamy, M. of INC won in this seat by defeating Lakshmikandhan, U. of AINRC by a margin of 11,200 votes which was 39.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 66.08% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, P. Rajavelu of AINRC won in this seat defeating M. Candassamy of INC by a margin of 1,468 votes which was 5.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AINRC had a vote share of 51.95% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 21. Embalam Assembly segment of Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. ANRC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AINRC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections from Embalam are: D Arvindhan (BSP), M Candassamy (INC), U Lakshmikandhan (AINRC), N Sutha (NTK), N Somanathan (MNM), P Vaithilingam (IJK), S Steeban (DMDK), A Murugaiyan (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 87.37%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 91.38%, while it was 92.74% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Puducherry Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 21. Embalam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 30. In 2011 there were 29 polling stations.

Extent:

21. Embalam constituency comprises of the following areas of Pondicherry district of Puducherry: Nettapakkam Commune Panchayat (Part)- Embalam, Korkadu and Karikalampakkam, Bahour Commune Panchayat (Part)- Aranganur, Kirumampakkam, Pillaiarkuppam and Seliamedu. It shares an inter-state border with Pondicherry.

The total area covered by Embalam is 30 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Embalam is: 11°49’35.0"N 79°44’45.6"E.

