Embezzlement in 2019 Prayagraj Kumbh Bigger Than Bihar's Fodder Scam, Alleges AAP's Sanjay Singh, Seeks Probe

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP and UP in-charge Sanjay Singh has once again accused the Yogi Adityanath government of corruption, alleging that there was an embezzlement bigger than the infamous fodder scam in the Prayagraj Kumbh held in 2019.

Referring to the CAG report, Singh said there was a huge scam of Rs 2,700 crore in Kumbh, which is bigger than the fodder scam in Bihar. Not only this, the AAP MP said that this scam also exposes the zero-tolerance policy against corruption of the Yogi government.

Speaking to the media, the AAP MP said, “This allegation is not by our party but it is mentioned in the government audit report.” Referring to the CAG report, he said, “The 32 tractors purchased in the name of Kumbh are actually the numbers of mopeds and scooters. This means that during the Kumbh, the officials got the garbage transported by mopeds and scooters and spent Rs 33.50 lakh on it.”

Singh further said, “It has also come to the fore in the CAG report that out of the amount of State Disaster Relief Fund of equipment for Kumbh Mela, Rs 65.87 crore was paid to the Home Department. Whereas this fund is used only for disaster victims. It has been said in the report that this amount was used for other items without approval. We demand strict action against the culprits after conducting an inquiry into the entire matter.”

The audit report of the CAG regarding the infrastructure prepared for organising the Kumbh had exposed various irregularities and lapses. The audit report for the year ended March 31, 2019, was presented in the Vidhan Sabha from where it has been sent to the Public Accounts Committee of the Legislative Assembly. As per tradition, the Principal Accountant General informs the media about this report after the audit report is laid on the Table of the House.

In the report, many flaws have come to the fore regarding Kumbh 2019. An amount of Rs 2,425 crore has been spent on the Kumbh Mela, of which Rs 1,281 crore was spent by the Centre and the remaining amount was spent by the state government. There was an intervention of about 16 departments in this.

According to the CAG report, Magh Mela is held every year in Prayagraj and Kumbh and Maha Kumbh are organised every six years, but the government has completely failed to plan for permanent construction and no standards can be set for permanent construction works.

According to the audit report, the Urban Development Department had approved a budget of Rs 2,744 crore for the Kumbh Mela against which Rs 2,112 crore had been spent till July 19. The information about the allocation and expenditure by the departments was not provided by the Kumbh Mela Officer due to which the exact status of many allocated funds and expenditure could not be known.

