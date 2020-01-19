Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Eminent Citizens Opposing CAA are Mamata Banerjee's Dogs, Says BJP MP Saumitra Khan

Actors, directors and musicians in the state have participated in rallies to protest against the new citizenship law and the proposed NRC.

PTI

Updated:January 19, 2020, 9:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Eminent Citizens Opposing CAA are Mamata Banerjee's Dogs, Says BJP MP Saumitra Khan
MP Saumitra Khan.

Kolkata: BJP MP Saumitra Khan on Sunday termed prominent personalities opposing the CAA and the proposed nationwide NRC as "dogs" of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Khan, who had joined the saffron party after quitting the Trinamool Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, told reporters that despite knowing the facts about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens, the eminent persons are continuing with their protests.

"The persons who are doing so are dogs of Mamata Banerjee," Khan, who represents Bishnupur seat in the Lok Sabha, said.

But the same persons remained silent about the gang rape cases at Kamduni and Park Street besides incidents of bomb blasts, he said.

Actors, directors and musicians in the state have participated in rallies to protest against the new citizenship law and the proposed NRC.

They have also come together in a video against the CAA and the NRC, asserting that they would not show any document if there is a bid by the Centre to submit fresh proof of citizenships.

BJP's West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh said on Saturday, "These days there are so many intellectuals in West Bengal giving 'gyan' to people throughout the day and creating a cacophony. CPI(M) created these intellectuals by bringing them on to the streets and now, 'didimoni' (CM Mamata Banerjee) has created a factory to produce them."

Ghosh on Friday had described them as "creatures", "devils" and "parasites".

Subodh Sarkar, a recipient of Sahitya Akademy Award, said, "This is the actual language of the BJP. Now it is upto the people to decide."

Banerjee, also the TMC supremo, has been at the forefront of the anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram