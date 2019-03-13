English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Emotional Deve Gowda Declares Grandson Prajwal Revanna Will Contest From Haasan for 2019 LS Polls
Prajwal Revanna, son of State Public Works Minister HD Revanna, is likely to face rebel Congress leader and former minister A Manju.
JDS president Deve Gowda addresses party workers' meeting on March 13, 2019.
New Delhi: Former Prime Minister and national president of JD(S) HD Deve Gowda has officially declared his grandson Prajwal Revanna as the party's candidate for the Hassan Lok Sabha seat. Gowda is the sitting MP from Hassan.
Gowda made this announcement in a party workers' meeting held at Mudalahippe village in Holenarsipur taluk. “I want you to bless him (to win) this election,” an emotional Gowda said as he broke down. His grandson was wiping his tears.
Prjajwal has been nurturing his grandfather’s constituency for quite some time now. Another Gowda grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of HD Kumaraswamy, is set to contest from Mandya in the Lok Sabha polls polls.
“I have brought many people into politics and supported them. But, I don't know why do they find fault with me for bringing my family members into politics,” Gowda said.
The name of Prajwal Revanna, son of State Public Works Minister HD Revanna, was doing rounds for the candidature for some time. He is likely to face rebel Congress leader and former minister A Manju.
