Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Emotive Issue': Don't Tinker With Three-Language Formula, Says Congress on Amit Shah's Hindi Pitch

Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma also said no indication should be given of a rethink on the "three-language formula" as it will create strife and unrest in the country.

PTI

Updated:September 14, 2019, 8:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Emotive Issue': Don't Tinker With Three-Language Formula, Says Congress on Amit Shah's Hindi Pitch
File photo of Congress leader Anand Sharma.
Loading...

New Delhi: Hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Hindi language pitch, the Congress on Saturday said the three-language formula should not be tinkered with and controversies must not be stirred up on "emotive" issues settled by Constitution-makers.

The opposition party also said no indication should be given of a rethink on the "three-language formula" as it will create strife and unrest in the country. The three-language formula is commonly understood to comprise Hindi, English and regional language of respective states.

Earlier in the day, Shah pitched for a common language for the country and said as Hindi is spoken the most, it can unite the whole country. He also asked everyone to use their native languages as much as possible, but said efforts will be made to expand Hindi's reach to different parts of the country.

Asked about Shah's remarks, Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma said, "Let me make it very clear, if that is true then the Home Minister of India should know that Hindi has been declared as the official language long back." The Constitution clearly respects India's diversity as it recognises 22 languages spoken by a large number of people, Sharma said.

"We should not stir up controversies on emotive and sensitive issues which have been settled by the maturity of India's Constitution-makers and the prime minister after Independence, especially I am referring to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. When the issue came up of language and the three-language formula was devised," Sharma said. That formula must not be tinkered with and no indication should be given of a rethink which will create strife and unrest in the country, the Congress leader said.

Hindi is spoken by a majority of India's people, but equally important is English language to be globally competent and to be global leaders. "But whether it is Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Odiya, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Urdu, they all are Indian languages. So, yes, we celebrate the Hindi Divas. I am also Hindi-speaking. But I respect all other languages in the country," Sharma said.

According to the Official Languages Act, 1963, Hindi and English are the official languages for the Union government and Parliament. A total of 22 languages of the country are recognised under the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram