End of Mao Menace, New Era Starts For People in Cutoff Area of Malkangiri

After One and half decades people of the cutoff area of Malkangiri district will be a part of democracy. The people who did not know about the election will be casting their vote in the upcoming Panchayat election. They will cast their vote for two Zilla Parishad & 18 Sarpanch elections.

It marked an end to six decades of plight when people became free from waterlogging and Mao menace. For the first time, the people of the Swabhiman area under the Chitrakonda block in Malkangiri district are going to cast their votes. After One and half decades people will be a part of democracy without any fear and mao menace. Residents of the Swabhiman area will cast their vote for Two Zilla Parishad, 18 Sarpanch, and 200 ward members in the upcoming panchayat election. Once upon a time, people were in panic for election due to fear for most. The election had been postponed due to mao menace. People were away from the election since 2017. But this time people will cast their vote without any fear and pressure from Maoists. BSF and police have deployed in various places of the Swabhiman area. People of Jodamba, Panasput, Andarapali, Jantri, Ralegarh, Gajalmamudi villagers are being happy to cast their votes and get representatives.

Dasharath Khara, local resident said that “We could not cast our vote due to mao fear. We are happy that after a long period we will get a chance to cast vote and elect our representatives. The state govt has deployed BSF and Police in our locality. we can cast vote without any fear".

“Gurupriya bridge has become a ray of hope for us. we are not afraid for Maoists. Now we are safe due to BSF and police camp in Swabhiman area. we can cast vote without fear and pressure" said another villager.

A new police station has been set up in Jodamba area. The administration has assured people to caste vote freely. How people will be in the safe zone and know their rights in democracy state has been taking various steps.

Chitrakonda MLA Purna Chandra Baka said that " Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik has taken various steps for the development of Swabhiman area. Now there is no fear for Maoists. People are being able to know about their duties and rights. People of 10 panchayats under Swabhiman area will cast their vote and elect representative without fear and pressure"

People of Swabhiman are happy to take part in democracy and elect their representatives.

