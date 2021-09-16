End to Speculation? Birth Certificate of Nusrat Jahan's Newborn Son Names Yash Dasgupta as Father

The birth certificate of TMC leader Nusrat Jahan’s new-born son names her rumoured partner Debashish Dasgupta, also known as Yash Dasgupta, as the father amid speculation over the child’s paternity. The certificate of Yishaan J Dasgupta lists Yash as the father and Nusrat as the mother and his date of birth as August 26.

Nusrat has been with her rumoured boyfriend Yash since her pregnancy. Yash is also an actor and joined the BJP ahead of West Bengal assembly elections earlier this year. The 35-year-old has been accompanying Nusrat for her hospital visits.

Last week, Nusrat and Yash visited the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. It was believed that the two had come to get the second dose of vaccine but it may have been regarding the certificate, sources say.

Recently, Nusrat had shared a picture on Instagram where she had given picture credits to ‘Daddy.’ She wrote, “Don’t take criticism from people u won’t take advice from… #newrole #newmommylife #newlook pic courtesy: Daddy."

The birth certificate of Nusrat Jahan’s son. (News18)

The TMC leader, whose marriage with businessman Nikhil Jain was under the public lens after she said it was void and likened it to a live-in relationship, had earlier said she would not divulge the name of her child’s father.

Nusrat and Jain exchanged wedding vows in Turkey in 2019. However, Nusrat denied the standing of the marriage in India. She claimed that the marriage was invalid under Indian laws and that Nikhil was her live-in-partner. She also accused him of siphoning off money from her account.

Nikhil denied the accusations. Later, he also wished her baby well. He told News18, “I wish well for her, and healthy life for the baby. May the baby grow and prosper in life. My differences with her would not stop me from wishing well for the newborn. May the baby be super healthy and have a prosperous future."

Nusrat’s relationship with Yash has been a subject of curiosity, especially after she went to Jaipur and Ajmer Sharif some time ago with the BJP leader and their pictures went viral. Amid this, her pregnancy raised curiosity among people.

(With inputs from Arunima Dey)

