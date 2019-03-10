Ending Suspence, DMDK All Set to Join AIADMK in BJP Alliance for LS Polls Today

Vijayakanth led DMDK is all set to get on board the NDA alliance with the AIADMK willing to allot 4 seats out of the 39 Parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, said people aware of the political negotiations between the parties."Most likely, the announcement could be in the evening today(Sunday)", said a person involved in alliance discussion.DMDK's position in the alliance equation became a controversy ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Chennai visit on March 6 after the party held simultaneous discussions with the AIADMK and the DMK.DMK treasurer Durai Murugan created flutter on the afternoon of Modi's visit by disclosing that the DMDK had approached the DMK-Congress alliance for seats."I had told them all seats were taken," Durai Murugan told media persons even as Captain Vijayakanth's picture was present in the array of leaders who were part of the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu. DMDK's deputy general secretary LK Sudeesh was forced to admit the channel with the DMK after Durai Murugan's disclosure. The fact that the DMDK was bargaining hard for seats with both sides became a matter of surprise in Tamil Nadu.With the AIADMK and the DMDK arriving at a consensus on seat sharing in the NDA alliance, the Tamil Nadu poll scene is split along Dravidian lines, and almost all parties have sided with either the ADMK or the DMK. This has left TTV Dinakaran and actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan friendless for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.