English Not the Only Key to Success, Says Tripura CM Biplab Deb as He Defends Shah’s Hindi Pitch

Kokata: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Tuesday defended Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s pitch for Hindi as a unifying language and said he did not believe English was the only key to success as perceived by many.

Speaking at an inaugural event, Deb said, “Shah was right on whatever he had said about Hindi. Actually, I do not believe that English language is the only key to development. Successful countries like Japan, Russia, Germany and France have developed without the help of English language... Those who cannot speak English should not be belittled as it is not the only factor for attaining success in life.”

Deb, who opened the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Regional Cancer Centre here, said the new facilty would be a boon for the people of Tripura. “We have received Rs 120 crore for this project. People prefer Chennai for treatment because they get homely care. Staff at the hospitals there can speak the patient’s mother tongue. This gives them a homely feeling. Similarly, I would like to request all doctors and nurses in Tripura to make patients and family members feel comfortable. Please give your best so that no one has to go outside Tripura for treatment. This is a big challenge and please accept this. I promise that all government hospitals are going to get the best medical facilities/equipment in the coming few months.”

Hitting out at the previous Left Front government, the chief minister said, “For me, politics is purely for the welfare of society and nothing else. But it is unfortunate that the previous government used to indulge in cheap politics. It only gave darkness to the people of Tripura.” He added, “I will present my report card before the people of the state ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections. If they approve, I will come back to serve them.”

