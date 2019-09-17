English Not the Only Key to Success, Says Tripura CM Biplab Deb as He Defends Shah’s Hindi Pitch
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb said there were many countries that had developed without the help of English and those who cannot speak the language should not be belittled.
File photo of Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb.
Kokata: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Tuesday defended Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s pitch for Hindi as a unifying language and said he did not believe English was the only key to success as perceived by many.
Speaking at an inaugural event, Deb said, “Shah was right on whatever he had said about Hindi. Actually, I do not believe that English language is the only key to development. Successful countries like Japan, Russia, Germany and France have developed without the help of English language... Those who cannot speak English should not be belittled as it is not the only factor for attaining success in life.”
Deb, who opened the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Regional Cancer Centre here, said the new facilty would be a boon for the people of Tripura. “We have received Rs 120 crore for this project. People prefer Chennai for treatment because they get homely care. Staff at the hospitals there can speak the patient’s mother tongue. This gives them a homely feeling. Similarly, I would like to request all doctors and nurses in Tripura to make patients and family members feel comfortable. Please give your best so that no one has to go outside Tripura for treatment. This is a big challenge and please accept this. I promise that all government hospitals are going to get the best medical facilities/equipment in the coming few months.”
Hitting out at the previous Left Front government, the chief minister said, “For me, politics is purely for the welfare of society and nothing else. But it is unfortunate that the previous government used to indulge in cheap politics. It only gave darkness to the people of Tripura.” He added, “I will present my report card before the people of the state ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections. If they approve, I will come back to serve them.”
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nikon Z6 Review: A Strong Statement that Ably Rivals the Sony a7 III
- This Rescued Deer Keeps Coming Back to the Family Who Saved Him
- Rats Can Now Be Trained to Play Hide and Seek With Humans. We're Not Kidding.
- Dream Girl Box Office Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana Sets New Benchmark
- Tamil Nadu's New EV Policy Seeks Full Road Tax Exemption for Electric Vehicles Until 2022