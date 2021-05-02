Englishbazar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

51. Englishbazar (मालदा टाउन), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Malda district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bangladesh. Englishbazar is part of 8. Maldaha Dakshin Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.2%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 62.71%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,74,722 eligible electors, of which 1,37,113 were male, 1,37,599 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Englishbazar in 2021 is 1004.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,46,790 eligible electors, of which 1,25,224 were male, 1,21,562 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,08,529 eligible electors, of which 1,07,773 were male, 1,00,756 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Englishbazar in 2016 was 362. In 2011, there were 246.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Nihar Ranjan Ghosh of IND won in this seat by defeating Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury of TMC by a margin of 39,727 votes which was 19.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 51.72% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury of INC won in this seat defeating Samar Roy of CPIM by a margin of 21,829 votes which was 12.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.79% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 51. Englishbazar Assembly segment of Maldaha Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Maldaha Dakshin Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Maldaha Dakshin Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Englishbazar are: Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury (TMC), Koushik Misra(Saheb) (CPIM), Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury(Nirbhoy Didi) (BJP), Suresh Chandra Sarkar (BSP), Uma Das (Paul) (JDU), Gautam Sarkar (SUCOIC), Firoz Akhtar (BJMP), Aditya Prakash Dasgupta (IND), Naresh Pal (IND), Md Anisur Rahaman (IND), Satish Rajbanshi (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.13%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.1%, while it was 82.88% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 8 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 393 polling stations in 51. Englishbazar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 251. In 2011 there were 263 polling stations.

EXTENT:

51. Englishbazar constituency comprises of the following areas of Malda district of West Bengal: 1. English Bazar (M) 2. Amriti, Binodpur, Jadupur-I, Jadupur- II, Kajigram, Kotwali and Mahadipur GPs of CDB English Bazar. It shares an inter-state border with Malda.

The total area covered by Englishbazar is 173 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Englishbazar is: 24°56’00.2"N 88°05’43.8"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Englishbazar results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam