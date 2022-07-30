'Enjoyed State's Cuisine, Now Time for Kolhapuri Chappal': Uddhav's Tough Note to Maharashtra Governor Over Marathi-Gujarati Row

Taking a dig at the Maharashtra governor for his recent remarks, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that Bhagat Singh Koshyari has enjoyed the state’s cuisine and added that now is the time he should see “Kolhapuri chappal”.

“As governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari enjoyed everything of Maharashtra in last 2.5 years. He enjoyed Maharashtra cuisine, now time has come he should see Kolhapuri’s chappal,” Uddhav Thackeray said.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari landed in a controversy by saying that there will be no money left in Mumbai and it will cease to be the financial capital of the country if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from the city. His statement on Friday has drawn backlash from leaders across political parties.

Uddhav said that the position of governor is an honourable post and he does not want to disrespect it. “But Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who is sitting in Governor’s chair, should also respect the chair. His statement is insult of Marathi manoos,” the Shiv Sena president said.

He further added that he was surprised to know who writes his speech and whether it comes from Delhi or from somewhere else.

He also alleged that the governor is trying to divide the society on religion. He is crossing every limit and the time has come to send the parcel back, he added.

As his statement made during an event on Friday evening kicked up a row with political parties objecting to it, the governor on Saturday said his comments were “misconstrued”, and also made it clear that he had “no intention of belittling the hard work of the Marathi-speaking people in the progress and development of Maharashtra”.

Criticising the governor, Congress demanded an apology from him. “I tell people here that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Thane, you will have no money and Mumbai will not be a financial capital,” the governor said after the naming ceremony of a chowk (square) in Andheri, a western suburb of Mumbai.

A release issued by the Raj Bhavan said Koshyari praised the contribution of Rajasthani-Marwari and Gujarati communities in making Mumbai the financial capital of the country. The governor said the Rajasthani-Marwari community is living in different parts of the country and also in countries like Nepal and Mauritius.

“Wherever members of this community go, they not only do business, but also do acts of philanthropy by creating schools, hospitals,” he said. As his remarks triggered a controversy, Koshyari issued a statement on Saturday, saying that he was only speaking about the contribution of the Gujarati and Rajasthani communities to the trade and industry in the city.

“In doing so, I had no intention of belittling the Marathi speaking people. My comments were misconstrued,” he said. Koshyari said he was proud of serving as the governor in the illustrious state of Maharashtra. “Mumbai is Maharashtra’s pride and also the country’s financial capital. I also tried to learn Marathi in a short span of time,” he said.

