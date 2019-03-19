English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Enraged Over Ticket Denial, Telangana Cong Leader Sets Ablaze Campaign Material Worth Rs 15 Lakh
The incident occurred on Sunday in Hyderabad, following which Krishank met Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao on Monday and joined the ruling party.
Picture for representation.
New Delhi: Disgruntled over ticket denial, Telangana Congress spokesperson Manne Krishank went berserk, setting ablaze party's flags, posters, banners and other publicity material worth Rs 15 lakh before announcing his resignation.
In a video that went viral on social media, the Dalit leader criticised TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy for denying him the ticket. He said that Reddy was the cause of Congress's defeat and the party would soon disappear in the state.
A Hindustan Times report stated that the incident occurred on Sunday in Hyderabad, following which Krishank met Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao on Monday and joined the ruling party.
The leader, a research scholar from Osmania University, was protesting against the party's decision to deny him a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha election from Peddapalli parliamentary constituency to be held on April 11.
"I was assured of the party ticket from Peddapalli, which has been reserved for SC (Scheduled Caste). I have spent huge money on procuring publicity material for the campaign in the elections. But shockingly, the party has announced the name of A Chandrasekhar for the seat," he was quoted as saying.
He said that Chandrasekhar was suspended from Congress for contesting as a rebel from Vikarabad during the December 7 assembly election. "The suspension was revoked last week and within two days, he has been given the ticket for Peddapalli. It is a huge disappointment and humiliation for me," he said.
Krishank, the son-in-law of former Union minister and senior Congress leader Sarvey Satyanarayana, wanted to fight assembly elections on Secunderabad Cantonment seat, but the ticket was given to his uncle.
A local report said that the former Congress spokesperson then decided to contest as an independent candidate, but changed his mind as he was assured by the party that he would be considered for the Lok Sabha elections. However, he was denied that chance too, leading to his resignation from Congress.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
