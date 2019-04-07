English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ensure 90% Votes for BJP, Else Face Violence: Manipur Insurgents Threaten Village Heads
Referring to BJP candidate for outer Manipur, HS Benjamin Mate, the Commander of the KNA warned that if required violence will be resorted to.
File image of members of the Kuki National Army. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Guwahati: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, village heads of Manipur are being threatened by the Kuki National Army to ensure that 90% votes are cast for the BJP, otherwise they will be summoned and held responsible, then punished.
Thangboi Haokip, the Commander of the KNA has issued the diktat at a gathering in D Muonnaphai village, Moreh where the village chiefs were present. Referring to BJP candidate for outer Manipur, HS Benjamin Mate, he warned that if required violence will be resorted to.
The KNA commander said that despite a lack of active female police or force within the group, a special force comprising 200 women has already been assigned for the polling day (April 11). “Whether men or women, nobody will be spared if they the diktat is not followed,” he said.
Haokip further claimed to have informed the ‘Gaon Bura’ or the head of the village that he needs free movement and may even open fire on the day of polling. There are 21 polling stations in Moreh area and they will check the poll percentage and requires a minimum 90% votes.
The Kuki National Organisation and its arm – the KNA were formed in 1988. The first batch of cadres, under the command of Thangkholun Haokip, was trained by the Kachin Independent Army in Myanmar. The KNA has an estimated strength of 600 cadres armed with an array of weapons like AK-Series, G-series, M-series and 60mm mortar.
The main objectives of the KNA is to bring all the Kuki-inhabited areas separated by the artificial boundary created in 1935 (specifically in the Kabaw valley of Myanmar) in Manipur under one administrative unit called ‘Zalengam’ (Land of freedom). In case the integration is not realised, the KNA aims at the creation of two Kuki states: one within Burma, ‘Eastern Zalengam’ and the other within India, ‘Western Zalengam’.
The KNA has avoided a confrontation with the security forces, but made appeals and sent petitions to the Government of India and other high-level officials in New Delhi for fulfilling their objectives. A Memoranda was also submitted to the Government of India in 1995. On September 22, 2005, then Union Defence Minister Pranab Mukherjee announced that at least eight militant outfits (including the KNA) in Manipur have declared informal ceasefires with the Centre.
The ZRO letter to Amit Shah
Moreover, two Manipuri insurgent groups have also requested the ruling BJP to give tickets to their favoured candidate for the Outer Manipur parliamentary seat. In separate letters to BJP party president Amit Shah, the Zomi Re-unification Organisation (ZRO) and Kuki National Organisation (KNO) had sought BJP’s ticket for HS Benjamin Mate who is the vice president of BJP’s Manipur unit.
Thangboi Haokip, the Commander of the KNA has issued the diktat at a gathering in D Muonnaphai village, Moreh where the village chiefs were present. Referring to BJP candidate for outer Manipur, HS Benjamin Mate, he warned that if required violence will be resorted to.
The KNA commander said that despite a lack of active female police or force within the group, a special force comprising 200 women has already been assigned for the polling day (April 11). “Whether men or women, nobody will be spared if they the diktat is not followed,” he said.
Haokip further claimed to have informed the ‘Gaon Bura’ or the head of the village that he needs free movement and may even open fire on the day of polling. There are 21 polling stations in Moreh area and they will check the poll percentage and requires a minimum 90% votes.
The Kuki National Organisation and its arm – the KNA were formed in 1988. The first batch of cadres, under the command of Thangkholun Haokip, was trained by the Kachin Independent Army in Myanmar. The KNA has an estimated strength of 600 cadres armed with an array of weapons like AK-Series, G-series, M-series and 60mm mortar.
The main objectives of the KNA is to bring all the Kuki-inhabited areas separated by the artificial boundary created in 1935 (specifically in the Kabaw valley of Myanmar) in Manipur under one administrative unit called ‘Zalengam’ (Land of freedom). In case the integration is not realised, the KNA aims at the creation of two Kuki states: one within Burma, ‘Eastern Zalengam’ and the other within India, ‘Western Zalengam’.
The KNA has avoided a confrontation with the security forces, but made appeals and sent petitions to the Government of India and other high-level officials in New Delhi for fulfilling their objectives. A Memoranda was also submitted to the Government of India in 1995. On September 22, 2005, then Union Defence Minister Pranab Mukherjee announced that at least eight militant outfits (including the KNA) in Manipur have declared informal ceasefires with the Centre.
The ZRO letter to Amit Shah
Moreover, two Manipuri insurgent groups have also requested the ruling BJP to give tickets to their favoured candidate for the Outer Manipur parliamentary seat. In separate letters to BJP party president Amit Shah, the Zomi Re-unification Organisation (ZRO) and Kuki National Organisation (KNO) had sought BJP’s ticket for HS Benjamin Mate who is the vice president of BJP’s Manipur unit.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones Season 7 Recap: Jon Snow is a Targaryen, Arya, Sansa and Bran Kill Littlefinger
- Avengers Endgame: Marvel Screens 10 Mins of Footage and Internet's Filled With Spoilers
- Jawa, Jawa Forty Two Official Mileage Revealed, Matches Royal Enfield Classic 350
- Norway Creates World Record for Selling More Electric Vehicles in March Than Petrol, Diesel Cars
- Apple iPhone XR Price Cut in India: You Can Also Consider The OnePlus 6T, Samsung S10e And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results