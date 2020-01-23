Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Ensure Maharashtra Govt's Ads Carry PM Modi's Photos, Devendra Fadnavis Tells Uddhav Thackeray

In a letter, Devendra Fadnavis said the apex court had mentioned in its orders on May 13, 2015 and March 18, 2016 about publishing prime minister's photographs in government advertisements.

PTI

Updated:January 23, 2020, 5:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ensure Maharashtra Govt's Ads Carry PM Modi's Photos, Devendra Fadnavis Tells Uddhav Thackeray
File photo of Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI)

Mumbai: Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, urging him to ensure that the state government's advertisements carry Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photographs in keeping with the Supreme Court orders.

In the letter, Fadnavis said it has been observed that the state government advertisements are not carrying the prime minister's photographs.

He said the apex court had mentioned in its orders on May 13, 2015 and March 18, 2016 about publishing prime minister's photographs in government advertisements.

After studying the court orders, the state's information and public relations department, too, had issued a circular on August 11, 2017 about carrying the photographs of prime minister and chief minister in government advertisements.

"But that circular is being violated," Fadnavis said, alleging that an advertisement relating to 'Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Yojana' carries only the chief minister's photo despite the scheme being completely centrally-funded.

"Requesting you (Thackeray) to instruct the department concerned to ensure that the Supreme Court's orders are followed in the advertisements which will be published henceforth," the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly said in his letter.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram