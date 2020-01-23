Ensure Maharashtra Govt's Ads Carry PM Modi's Photos, Devendra Fadnavis Tells Uddhav Thackeray
In a letter, Devendra Fadnavis said the apex court had mentioned in its orders on May 13, 2015 and March 18, 2016 about publishing prime minister's photographs in government advertisements.
File photo of Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI)
Mumbai: Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, urging him to ensure that the state government's advertisements carry Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photographs in keeping with the Supreme Court orders.
In the letter, Fadnavis said it has been observed that the state government advertisements are not carrying the prime minister's photographs.
He said the apex court had mentioned in its orders on May 13, 2015 and March 18, 2016 about publishing prime minister's photographs in government advertisements.
After studying the court orders, the state's information and public relations department, too, had issued a circular on August 11, 2017 about carrying the photographs of prime minister and chief minister in government advertisements.
"But that circular is being violated," Fadnavis said, alleging that an advertisement relating to 'Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Yojana' carries only the chief minister's photo despite the scheme being completely centrally-funded.
"Requesting you (Thackeray) to instruct the department concerned to ensure that the Supreme Court's orders are followed in the advertisements which will be published henceforth," the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly said in his letter.
