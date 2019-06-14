Ensured Good Governance in Andhra, Unable to Analyse Reasons behind Defeat, Naidu Tells TDP Leaders
TDP president Chandrababu Naidu said though his government had overcome the problems of bifurcation of the state, revenue deficit and prioritised welfare, the party lost the recent elections.
File photo of TDP president and former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.
Amaravati: Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Chandrababu Naidu said he was unable to comprehend why his party faced a drubbing in the recently held Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state.
Naidu was taking part in a review workshop of the party in Guntur.
Naidu said since the formation of the party 37 years ago, the TDP had won five elections and lost four.
“We could analyse the reasons behind the defeats in the earlier elections, but this time, we are unable to do so. Wins and losses are a part of politics. We have to move ahead,” he said.
Naidu said his government had overcome the problems of bifurcation of the state, revenue deficit and prioritised welfare.
Stating that though the TDP lost a number of seats, the party’s vote-share was good and the leadership needed to analyse the reasons behind the defeat.
He said in a span of three weeks since the formation of the YSR Congress government, led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, over 100 attacks had taken place on TDP workers across the state, Anantapur and Guntur districts.
“No such attacks were reported during our regime and we ensured a democratic government was in place,” the TDP president said and asked party leaders to continue to work for the people of the state.
- andhra pradesh assembly election 2019
- andhra-pradesh-lok-sabha-elections-2019
- Chandrababu Naidu
- Telugu Desam Party
