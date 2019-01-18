Ensuring Harmony Among SP-BSP Workers Main Challenge, Says ‘Choti Bahu’ Aparna Yadav

The ‘Choti Bahu’ of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Aparna Yadav, has claimed that the main challenge for the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party alliance in Uttar Pradesh will be to ensure harmony among the cadres of both the parties.In an exclusive interview to News18, Aparna Yadav said, “The alliance between SP and BSP was anticipated by everyone. Now, with the alliance formally taking place, ensuring peace among the workers of both the parties will be a challenge for both SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati. Recently, there were reports of a brawl between the workers of SP and BSP.""The fact that the issue is sensitive, is evident as Akhilesh had to appeal to SP workers even from the dais while the alliance was being announced. Similarly, Mayawati on her birthday urged her party workers to bury the hatchet with Samajwadi Party members and work towards a successful win for all the alliance's candidates and said that will be her birthday gift," she added.However, Aparna opines that the SP-BSP alliance will definitely be a challenge for BJP in the state in upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections. On the question of her contesting the elections, Aparna said, “Right now I am not sure if I will contest the elections or not. However my political guru is my father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav and I have always been inspired by him. After Lohia Ji, Neta ji is the only living socialist leader and whatever he will decide for me, I will do that.”On being asked if there is a possibility on her getting a BJP ticket for 2019, Aparna replied, “We should not live in future, we should live in present. Can’t say what will happen in future.”Aparna had been recently seen sharing the stage with ‘Chacha’ Shivpal Yadav. On uncle Shivpal, she said, “He has been a big name when he was in the Samajwadi Party. After some circumstances, he was forced to form his own party. He will definitely be dividing some votes as he has a mass following being a mass leader.”Coincidentally, Aparna will also be visiting Kumbh 2019 on January 24, the date when PM Modi is also expected to visit. Before visiting Kumbh, she will also visit Gorakdham Mandir in Gorakhpur on January 22. Answering a question on the issue of Ram Mandir, Aparna opined that the issue should be resolved soon as it is a matter of faith. “The issue should be resolved soon, doesn’t matter in whose favour. Politics should not be done on the issue as it is a matter of faith.”Aparna Yadav had contested on Samajwadi Party ticket in 2017 state assembly polls but had lost to BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi.