Entally Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Entally Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

163. Entally (एंटाली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Greater Kolkata region and Kolkata district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Entally is part of 24. Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.27%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.14%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,30,726 eligible electors, of which 1,23,373 were male, 1,07,348 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Entally in 2021 is 870.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,06,471 eligible electors, of which 1,12,192 were male, 94,277 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,94,107 eligible electors, of which 1,07,989 were male, 86,118 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Entally in 2016 was 24. In 2011, there were 17.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Swarna Kamal Saha of TMC won in this seat by defeating Debesh Das of CPIM by a margin of 27,988 votes which was 19.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 51.97% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Swarna Kamal Saha of TMC won in this seat defeating Debesh Das of CPIM by a margin of 24,996 votes which was 18.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 56.24% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 163. Entally Assembly segment of Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Kolkata Uttar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Kolkata Uttar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Entally are: Md Fayaz (BSP), Priyanka Tibrewal (BJP), Swarna Kamal Saha (TMC), Goutam Prasad (WBSP), Md Enayetullah Ansari (AIMF), Md Iqbal Alam (RSMP), Md Nurul Huda (JDU), Swarnalata Sarkar (BNARP), Arindam Roy (IND), Ashok Das (IND), Kundan Kumar Shaw (IND), Md Imran (IND), Mousumi Roy (IND), Prabir Dasgupta (IND), Saleha Tabassum (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 65.79%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 70.68%, while it was 69.55% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 8 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 323 polling stations in 163. Entally constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 258. In 2011 there were 229 polling stations.

Extent:

163. Entally constituency comprises of the following areas of Kolkata district of West Bengal: Ward Nos.-54 to 56, 58 and 59 of Kolkata M. Corp.. It shares an inter-state border with Kolkata.

The total area covered by Entally is 6 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Entally is: 22°32’53.9"N 88°22’52.3"E.

