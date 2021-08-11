'Entering This Sanctum an Act of Sacrilege': Venkaiah Naidu Breaks Down in RS over Oppn's Ruckus

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu got emotional while speaking about ruckus by opposition MPs and expressed deep anguish at the conduct of the members of the opposition parties in the House on Tuesday. Naidu said all sacredness of this House was destroyed yesterday when some members sat on the tables and some climbed on the tables.

“I rise in deep anguish to place on record the way this august is being subjected to sacrilege and that too, propelled by a sense of competition among some sections of the House, since the commencement of this monsoon session,” Venkaiah Naidu said.

Some opposition MPs on Tuesday climbed atop the tables where officers and reporters of House are seated and an MP had even hurled an official file in the Chair’s direction, according to reports.

In our temples, devotees are allowed only up to this sanctum sanctorum and not beyond, he said. “Entering this sanctum sanctorum of the House, in itself is an act of sacrilege and has been happening over the years.”

The Rajya Sabha chairman got emotional in the house and also said, “(It is) Worrisome that some members have shot the sad moments of sacrilege in the House yesterday and posted on the social media. They only ended up showing to the people the extent to which this House can degenerate due to new found competitive and aggressive disruptions by some.”

Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm today. The opposition has been protesting and raising slogans in the parliament attacking the centre over various issues including Pegasus snooping issue and farm laws. The Lok Sabha on Wednesday was also adjourned sine die.

