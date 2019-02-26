English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Entire Country Celebrating Diwali After Air Strikes in Pakistan, Says BJP Chief Amit Shah
Addressing BJP's Kamal Jyoti Sankalp Abhiyan in Ghazipur, BJP president Amit Shah said the air strikes in Pakistan would have brought relief to the families of the soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack.
File photo of BJP chief Amit Shah. (Credit: ANI)
Ghazipur: Asserting that the families of martyred jawans must be feeling relieved, BJP chief Amit Shah on Tuesday praised the Modi government after the Indian air strikes on a Jaish terrorist camp in Pakistan, saying the entire country is celebrating Diwali now.
Addressing BJP's Kamal Jyoti Sankalp Abhiyan in Ghazipur, Shah said the air strikes in Pakistan would have brought relief to the families of the soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack.
"You go to your homes and light a lamp with a pledge to re-elect Modi Ji," the BJP president said. "The entire country is celebrating Diwali after the air strike on terrorist camps."
Shah later visited the residence of a beneficiary of central government schemes and lighted a lamp, symbolising "development" brought to the poor under the Modi dispensation. He had taken a boat to visit Gaurhat village, which was recently electrified.
At the event, the BJP chief said people were demanding action after the Pulwama terrorist attack, "so that the enemy thinks 10 times before committing such an act (of terror)... Today in a pre-dawn attack, the Indian Air Force killed the terrorists who were hiding."
Shah said the Modi government has adopted has a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism.
Posing questions to the audience, Shah asked, "Who can ensure the safety and security of the country is it the people of 'gathbandhan' or Modi?" To which the audience said, "Modi".
"Who can give a befitting reply to Pakistan?" The crowd said, "Modi".
"Who can eliminate terrorism?" The public said, "Modi".
"Who can make India a global superpower?" The people shouted, "Modi".
"Who can enable the pride of India to touch the sky across the world?" The audience shouted, "Modi".
"All these things can be done by a single person, he is our dear leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the BJP chief said.
Shah asked the public whether it will bring back the BJP to power and make Narendra Modi prime minister in 2019 Lok Sabha polls with an absolute majority, the audience said, "Yes."
He also asked the audience whether it will strengthen Modi, give a befitting reply to Pakistan, accelerate the anti-terrorism drive, to which the public said "Yes".
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
‘Desh Nahi Jhukne dunga’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first message After The IAF Strike on Pakistan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Indian Air Force Jets Cross LoC, Destroy Terrorist Camp With 1000 KG Laser-Guided Bombs
Monday 25 February , 2019
We Have Weeded Out 8 Crore Fake Bank Accounts and Saved Rs 1,10,000 crore:PM Modi
Friday 22 February , 2019
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 ‘Desh Nahi Jhukne dunga’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first message After The IAF Strike on Pakistan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Indian Air Force Jets Cross LoC, Destroy Terrorist Camp With 1000 KG Laser-Guided Bombs
Monday 25 February , 2019 We Have Weeded Out 8 Crore Fake Bank Accounts and Saved Rs 1,10,000 crore:PM Modi
Friday 22 February , 2019 India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results