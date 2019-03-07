Entire Nation Should Cry After Seeing Video of Kashmiris Being Attacked in Lucknow: Asaduddin Owaisi

Sir @PMOIndia @CMOfficeUP will you walk the talk and arrest these bloody goons https://t.co/12cLKYNSJi — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) March 6, 2019

Reacting to the latest incident of assault on Kashmiris in Lucknow, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the entire nation should cry over the incident in the UP capital.Two Kashmiri men selling dry fruits on a roadside were assaulted by saffron-clad members of a right wing outfit in Lucknow’s Daligunj area on Wednesday. Four assailants have been arrested.The incident invited nationwide outrage and opposition parties slammed the BJP-led UP government for failing to protect Kashmiris.In an informal interaction with media, Owaisi described the attack as ‘very unfortunate’ and said, “The entire nation should cry over the attacks on Kashmiris in Lucknow. Beating Kashmiris in UP is condemnable. After seeing the video, every Indian should cry.”"The PM is not serious about the lynching of Dalits, Kashmiris or anyone in this country,” Owaisi said. He added that that if the government was sincere, the attacks would have stopped.Owaisi added, “Any terrorist attack is condemnable including today’s Jammu attack. It’s an intelligence failure. The govt is answerable.”Earlier in the day, Owaisi tagged the Prime Minister's Office's official Twitter handle and the Uttar Pradesh CM's Office's Twitter handle and asked if they would "walk the talk and arrest" the persons responsible for the attack on the Kashmiri dry fruit vendors in Lucknow.Kashmiris have also been attacked in other parts of the country in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, in which a local youth rammed an explosive-laden car into a CRPF convoy, leading to the death of 40 soldiers. The attacker, Adil Ahmad Dar, was affiliated to Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.Referring to the Centre’s admission in Supreme Court that some files related to Rafale were stolen, Owaisi questioned the role of defense minister Sitharaman and asked, “What was she doing?”“The Centre cannot safeguard a single file," Owaisi added and said that the government has no right to use Official Secrets Act against The Hindu and ANI.