'Envious of Our Development': KCR Slams Opposition for 'Mindless' Remarks on Kaleshwaram Project

Hyderabad: Hitting out at opposition parties for making ‘mindless’ remarks on the Kaleshwaram project, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, on Tuesday claimed that he was able to complete the project within record time of three years.

Addressing a press conference at Dharmapuri after performing puja at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, KCR slammed the opposition for filing 300 cases against the project.

After doing an aerial survey of Medigadda and Golivala barrages, KCR said, “I am very happy to see large quantity of water in the barrages. Each barrage is looking like a project. I personally redesigned the project and worked hard to complete it. In a few days, two more barrages will become functional and 65 percent of the project will be completed,” KCR said.

He also claimed that Centre did not give a single rupee and the entire cost of the project, which aims to irrigate 45 lakh acres of land, was borne by the state government. He said that maintenance cost for the project will be around Rs 5,000 crore per annum and the government is willing to spend even Rs 15,000 crore for the same.

KCR also mentioned that his government has successfully completed Mission Bhagiratha, which supplies power to farm sector.

He also hit out at BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya for comments regarding lack of technology, wastage of funds and reverse flow of water at Kaleshwaram. “We used the best technology and there was no reverse flow of waters,” he said.

He urged farmers and civilians to ignore the false and misguiding charges by opposition parties, who are “envious of our development.”

“The plan is to lift 360 thousand million cubic feet (TMCF) water in six months, which is sixty TMCF every month, during rainy season. During other months, the plan is to lift 40 TMCF of water, the CM said.

KCR stated that the government has already allocated water to the NTPC power project to generate 4,000 megawatts. Telangana CM also announced the release of Rs 100 crore for development of Dharmapuri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and Rs 10 crore for civic body and funds for villages nearby.

