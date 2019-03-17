'Epitome of Integrity': Leaders Across Political Spectrum Condole Manohar Parrikar's Demise

Extremely sorry to hear of the passing of Shri Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister of Goa, after an illness borne with fortitude and dignity. An epitome of integrity and dedication in public life, his service to the people of Goa and of India will not be forgotten #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 17, 2019

Manohar Parrikar ji’s demise is extremely painful. In him, the nation has lost a true patriot who selflessely dedicated his entire life to the country and ideology. Parrikar ji’s commitment towards his people and duties was exemplary. — Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 17, 2019

Shri Manohar Parrikar is no more. A sincere, honest & sensitive political activist. Was simple and down to earth, I learnt a lot from Shri.Parrikar. As Raksha Mantri his contribution to making the armed forces a modernised, lean & mean fighting machine will remain unparalleled. — Chowkidar Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) March 17, 2019

I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Goa CM, Shri Manohar Parrikar Ji, who bravely battled a debilitating illness for over a year.



Respected and admired across party lines, he was one of Goa’s favourite sons.



My condolences to his family in this time of grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 17, 2019

My condolences to the bereaved family of Shri. Manohar Parrikar. I met him only once, when he graciously visited my mother at the hospital two years ago. May his soul rest in peace. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 17, 2019

Mourning the loss of Manohar Parrikar, a rare IIT graduate in politics who was widely admired for his simplicity & straightforwardness. Wishing his family strength & peace at this time of grief. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 17, 2019

Deeply saddened by news of the passing away of former Defence Minister of India & Chief Minister, Goa #ManoharParrikar. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends & followers. May his soul rest in peace. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 17, 2019

Saddened at the passing away of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar ji. He patiently endured his illness. Condolences to his family and his admirers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 17, 2019

A leader, a mentor, a friend- Parrikar Sir meant all that & more to my family. But then every Goan can say the same for that was the persona of Manohar Parrikar. He taught me dignity in the face of adversity, loyalty in tough times & perseverance so that determined goals are met. — Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 17, 2019

Deeply saddened and pained by the demise of my dear friend & Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Manohar Parrikar. He was known for his honesty, integrity and simplicity. He served the nation and the state of Goa with great diligence. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family. — Chowkidar Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 17, 2019

Deeply saddened at the passing away of Shri Manohar Parrikar.He fought bravely against his disease & I always hoped that he will beat it.Despite his deteriorating health,he put Nation first & worked for it till his last breath. May he rest in peace. My prayers are with his family — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) March 17, 2019

New Delhi: Goa CM and former defence minister Manohar Parrikar passed away at the age of 63 after long battle with pancreatic cancer. Parrikar was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer in February 2018 and had been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and New York since.Politicians cutting across parties remembered the IITian-turned RSS pracharak-turned-politician as the epitome of integrity. “An epitome of integrity and dedication in public life, his service to the people of Goa and of India will not be forgotten,” President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, announcing the CMs death.The Union Cabinet will hold a condolence meeting for Manohar Parrikar at 11am on Monday.