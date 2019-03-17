'Epitome of Integrity': Leaders Across Political Spectrum Condole Manohar Parrikar's Demise
Politicians cutting across parties remembered Manohar Parrikar, the IITian-turned-RSS pracharak-turned-politician, as the epitome of integrity.
File photo of Manohar Parrikar
Politicians cutting across parties remembered the IITian-turned RSS pracharak-turned-politician as the epitome of integrity. “An epitome of integrity and dedication in public life, his service to the people of Goa and of India will not be forgotten,” President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, announcing the CMs death.
Extremely sorry to hear of the passing of Shri Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister of Goa, after an illness borne with fortitude and dignity. An epitome of integrity and dedication in public life, his service to the people of Goa and of India will not be forgotten #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 17, 2019
Manohar Parrikar ji’s demise is extremely painful. In him, the nation has lost a true patriot who selflessely dedicated his entire life to the country and ideology. Parrikar ji’s commitment towards his people and duties was exemplary.— Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 17, 2019
Shri Manohar Parrikar is no more. A sincere, honest & sensitive political activist. Was simple and down to earth, I learnt a lot from Shri.Parrikar. As Raksha Mantri his contribution to making the armed forces a modernised, lean & mean fighting machine will remain unparalleled.— Chowkidar Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) March 17, 2019
I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Goa CM, Shri Manohar Parrikar Ji, who bravely battled a debilitating illness for over a year.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 17, 2019
Respected and admired across party lines, he was one of Goa’s favourite sons.
My condolences to his family in this time of grief.
My condolences to the bereaved family of Shri. Manohar Parrikar. I met him only once, when he graciously visited my mother at the hospital two years ago. May his soul rest in peace.— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 17, 2019
Mourning the loss of Manohar Parrikar, a rare IIT graduate in politics who was widely admired for his simplicity & straightforwardness. Wishing his family strength & peace at this time of grief.— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 17, 2019
Deeply saddened by news of the passing away of former Defence Minister of India & Chief Minister, Goa #ManoharParrikar. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends & followers. May his soul rest in peace.— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 17, 2019
Saddened at the passing away of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar ji. He patiently endured his illness. Condolences to his family and his admirers— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 17, 2019
A leader, a mentor, a friend- Parrikar Sir meant all that & more to my family. But then every Goan can say the same for that was the persona of Manohar Parrikar. He taught me dignity in the face of adversity, loyalty in tough times & perseverance so that determined goals are met.— Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 17, 2019
Deeply saddened and pained by the demise of my dear friend & Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Manohar Parrikar. He was known for his honesty, integrity and simplicity. He served the nation and the state of Goa with great diligence. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.— Chowkidar Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 17, 2019
Deeply saddened at the passing away of Shri Manohar Parrikar.He fought bravely against his disease & I always hoped that he will beat it.Despite his deteriorating health,he put Nation first & worked for it till his last breath. May he rest in peace. My prayers are with his family— Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) March 17, 2019
The Union Cabinet will hold a condolence meeting for Manohar Parrikar at 11am on Monday.
Also Watch
-
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones Season 4 Recap: The Purple Wedding Divides the Lannisters, Tyrion Kills His Father
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Hits Back at Trolls For Stating That Taimur is Dying of Hunger
- IPL 2019 | No Tab on Indian Players' Participation in IPL: Kohli
- Designer Ritu Beri, First Indian to be Appointed as Cultural & Tourism Ambassador of Uzbekistan in India
- Avengers Endgame: Thanos' Look from the Marvel Film Leaked
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s