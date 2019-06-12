EPS or OPS? In First Meet After Poll Drubbing, AIADMK Cadre to Push for Single Leader

The first meeting of AIADMK’s district secretaries after the party’s drubbing in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections has begun amid a growing chorus within the party for a unitary leadership.At present, powers within the party are divided between coordinator O Panneerselvam and chief minister and co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami in the absence of a general secretary. While both OPS and EPS are in charge of the party, cadre feel a single leadership is the way forward. The meeting is also likely to decide on dates for general body meeting.After a humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, there is growing dissent within the AIADMK. The party also missed out on being a part of the Narendra Modi government due to its internal struggle, which saw EPS seeking cabinet berth for a senior Rajya Sabha member, while OPS was trying hard to get a seat for his son.On June 8, senior AIADMK leader and MLA Rajan Chelleppa was the first to speak out against a single leadership formula, after which others leaders too raised the issue. As the issue became an embarrassment to the party, the AIADMK issued a gag order asking leaders not to comment on the leadership row.