EPS or OPS? In First Meet After Poll Drubbing, AIADMK Cadre to Push for Single Leader
At present, powers within the party are divided between coordinator O Panneerselvam and chief minister and co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami in the absence of a general secretary.
Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami (R) and O Panneerselvam. (PTI file photo)
Chennai: The first meeting of AIADMK’s district secretaries after the party’s drubbing in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections has begun amid a growing chorus within the party for a unitary leadership.
At present, powers within the party are divided between coordinator O Panneerselvam and chief minister and co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami in the absence of a general secretary. While both OPS and EPS are in charge of the party, cadre feel a single leadership is the way forward. The meeting is also likely to decide on dates for general body meeting.
After a humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, there is growing dissent within the AIADMK. The party also missed out on being a part of the Narendra Modi government due to its internal struggle, which saw EPS seeking cabinet berth for a senior Rajya Sabha member, while OPS was trying hard to get a seat for his son.
On June 8, senior AIADMK leader and MLA Rajan Chelleppa was the first to speak out against a single leadership formula, after which others leaders too raised the issue. As the issue became an embarrassment to the party, the AIADMK issued a gag order asking leaders not to comment on the leadership row.
