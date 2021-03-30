Eranad Candidate List: Key Contests in Eranad Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Eranad Assembly constituency in Malappuram district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Eranad seat is part of the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections P.K Basheer of IUML won from this seat beating K.T.Abdurahiman of IND by a margin of 12,893 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections P.K.Basheer of MUL won from this this constituency defeating Anver.P.V of IND by a margin of 11,246 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Wayanad Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Eranad Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Eranad constituency are: K. T. Abdurahman of CPI, P. K. Basheer of IUML, Dinesh of BJP