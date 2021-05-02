Eranad Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

34. Eranad (इरंद), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Malappuram district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Eranad is part of 4. Wayanad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.06%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 93.55%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,79,786 eligible electors, of which 91,031 were male, 88,754 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Eranad in 2021 is 975.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,66,044 eligible electors, of which 82,721 were male, 83,323 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,41,833 eligible electors, of which 70,498 were male, 71,335 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Eranad in 2016 was 175. In 2011, there were 129.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, P.K Basheer of IUML won in this seat by defeating K.T.Abdurahiman of IND by a margin of 12,893 votes which was 9.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IUML had a vote share of 50.83% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, P.K.Basheer of MUL won in this seat defeating Anver.P.V of IND by a margin of 11,246 votes which was 9.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MUL had a vote share of 51.29% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 34. Eranad Assembly segment of Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Wayanad Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Wayanad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Eranad are: Adv C Dinesh (BJP), P K Basheer (IUML), Velayudhan (BSP), K T Abdurahiman (IND), Adv Sebastian (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 77.68%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.82%, while it was 80.69% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 34. Eranad constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 140. In 2011 there were 125 polling stations.

EXTENT:

34. Eranad constituency comprises of the following areas of Malappuram district of Kerala: Chaliyar Panchayat in Nilambur Taluk and Areacode, Edavanna, Kavanoor, Kizhuparamba, Urangattiri and Kuzhimanna, Panchayats in Ernad Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Malappuram.

The total area covered by Eranad is 300 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Eranad is: 11°15’31.0"N 76°06’19.8"E.

