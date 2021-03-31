Eranakulam Candidate List: Key Contests in Eranakulam Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Eranakulam Assembly constituency in Ernakulam district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Eranakulam seat is part of the Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Hibi Eden of INC won from this seat beating M Anil Kumar of CPM by a margin of 21,949 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Hibi Eden of INC won from this this constituency defeating Dr. Sebastian Paul of IND by a margin of 32,437 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Ernakulam Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Eranakulam Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Ernakulam constituency are: Shaji George of Ind., T. J. Vinod of CONG, Padmaja S. Menon of BJP