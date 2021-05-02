Eranakulam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Eranakulam Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

82. Eranakulam (एरानकुलम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Cochin region and Ernakulam district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Eranakulam is part of 12. Ernakulam Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.45%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.68%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,64,534 eligible electors, of which 80,402 were male, 84,127 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Eranakulam in 2021 is 1046.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,54,092 eligible electors, of which 75,440 were male, 78,652 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,35,675 eligible electors, of which 67,038 were male, 69,684 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Eranakulam in 2016 was 208. In 2011, there were 163.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Hibi Eden of INC won in this seat by defeating M Anil Kumar of CPIM by a margin of 21,949 votes which was 19.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 52.32% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Hibi Eden of INC won in this seat defeating Dr. Sebastian Paul of IND by a margin of 32,437 votes which was 33.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 61.58% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 82. Eranakulam Assembly segment of Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Ernakulam Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Ernakulam Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Eranakulam are: Padmaja S Menon (BJP), T J Vinod (INC), Prof Leslie Pallath (T20PA), K S Anilkumar (IND), Ashokan (IND), Shaji George Pranatha (IND), Shaji George Plakkil (IND), Siciliamma Teacher (IND), Sujith C Sukumaran (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 65.9%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 71.73%, while it was 71.16% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 82. Eranakulam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 127. In 2011 there were 123 polling stations.

EXTENT:

82. Eranakulam constituency comprises of the following areas of Ernakulam district of Kerala: Ward No.26 of Kochi (M. Corporation) in Kochi Taluk; Cheranalloor Panchayat in Kanaynnur Taluk and Wards No.27 to 30, 32, 35 & 52 to 66 of Kochi (M. Corporation) in Kanaynnur Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Ernakulam.

The total area covered by Eranakulam is 28 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Eranakulam is: 10°00’29.2"N 76°16’44.4"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Eranakulam results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Kerala Assembly elections 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here