Erandol Election Results 2019 Live Updates (एरंडोल): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

16. Erandol (एरंडोल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Maharashtra region and Jalgaon district of Maharashtra and is part of Jalgaon Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.44% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 10.7%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.2%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,80,220 eligible electors, of which 1,45,393 were male, 1,34,825 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 881 service voters had also registered to vote.

Erandol Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SS 4615 54.36% Chimanrao Rupchand Patil LEADING NCP 3152 37.13% Annasaheb Dr. Satish Bhaskarrao Patil IND 546 6.43% Shirole Govind Eknath NOTA 75 0.88% Nota VBA 47 0.55% Gautam Madhukar Pawar BSP 29 0.34% Sanjay Laxman Lokhande IND 11 0.13% Rahul Raghunath Patil IND 9 0.11% Abasaheb Chimanrao Patil IND 5 0.06% Prof. Prataprao Ramdas Pawar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,56,583 eligible electors, of which 1,35,034 were male, 1,21,549 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 881 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,35,318.

Erandol has an elector sex ratio of 927.31.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Annasaheb Dr Satish Bhaskarrao Patil of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 1983 votes which was 1.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 32.78% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Patil Chimanrao Rupchand of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 3298 votes which was 2.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 48.16% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 16. Erandol Assembly segment of Jalgaon Lok Sabha constituency. Jalgaon Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 11 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 63.3%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 66.18%, while it was 62.39 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.88%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 290 polling stations in 16. Erandol constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 261.

Extent: 16. Erandol constituency comprises of the following areas of Jalgaon district of Maharashtra: Erandol Tehsil, Parola Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle- Chorwad, Tamaswadi, Parola and Parola (MC), and Bhadgaon Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle Amdade.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Erandol is: 20.8355 75.2447.

