Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Erandol Election Results 2019 Live Updates (एरंडोल): Chimanrao Rupchand Patil Of Shiv Sena Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Erandol (एरंडोल) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 3:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
SS
Chimanrao Rupchand Patil
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Erandol Election Results 2019 Live Updates (एरंडोल): Chimanrao Rupchand Patil Of Shiv Sena Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Erandol (एरंडोल) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

16. Erandol (एरंडोल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Maharashtra region and Jalgaon district of Maharashtra and is part of Jalgaon Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.44% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 10.7%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.2%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,80,220 eligible electors, of which 1,45,393 were male, 1,34,825 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 881 service voters had also registered to vote.

Erandol Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SS
81812
54.91%
Chimanrao Rupchand Patil
NCP
63885
42.88%
Annasaheb Dr. Satish Bhaskarrao Patil
VBA
2291
1.54%
Gautam Madhukar Pawar
BSP
633
0.42%
Sanjay Laxman Lokhande
IND
240
0.16%
Shirole Govind Eknath
NOTA
75
0.05%
Nota
IND
21
0.01%
Prof. Prataprao Ramdas Pawar
IND
20
0.01%
Rahul Raghunath Patil
IND
15
0.01%
Abasaheb Chimanrao Patil

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,56,583 eligible electors, of which 1,35,034 were male, 1,21,549 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 881 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,35,318.

Erandol has an elector sex ratio of 927.31.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Annasaheb Dr Satish Bhaskarrao Patil of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 1983 votes which was 1.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 32.78% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Patil Chimanrao Rupchand of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 3298 votes which was 2.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 48.16% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 16. Erandol Assembly segment of Jalgaon Lok Sabha constituency. Jalgaon Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 11 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 63.3%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 66.18%, while it was 62.39 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.88%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 290 polling stations in 16. Erandol constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 261.

Extent: 16. Erandol constituency comprises of the following areas of Jalgaon district of Maharashtra: Erandol Tehsil, Parola Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle- Chorwad, Tamaswadi, Parola and Parola (MC), and Bhadgaon Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle Amdade.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Erandol is: 20.8355 75.2447.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Erandol results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram