Eravipuram Candidate List: Key Contests in Eravipuram Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Eravipuram Assembly constituency in Kollam district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Eravipuram seat is part of the Kollam Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections M. Noushad of CPM won from this seat beating A.A.Azeez of RSP by a margin of 28,803 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections A.A. Azeez of RSP won from this this constituency defeating P.K.K. Bava of MUL by a margin of 8,012 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kollam Parliamentary constituency RSP was ahead in the Eravipuram Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls RSP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Eravipuram constituency are: M. Noushad of CPI(M), Babu Divakaran of RSP, Ranjith Raveendran of BDJS