Eravipuram Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Eravipuram Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

125. Eravipuram (इराविपुरम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Kollam district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Eravipuram is part of 18. Kollam Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.76%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 93.77%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,75,832 eligible electors, of which 84,503 were male, 91,325 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Eravipuram in 2021 is 1081.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,70,253 eligible electors, of which 81,384 were male, 88,869 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,53,565 eligible electors, of which 73,145 were male, 80,430 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Eravipuram in 2016 was 254. In 2011, there were 182.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, M. Noushad of CPIM won in this seat by defeating A.A.Azeez of RSP by a margin of 28,803 votes which was 23.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 52.33% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, A.A. Azeez of RSP won in this seat defeating P.K.K. Bava of MUL by a margin of 8,012 votes which was 7.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RSP had a vote share of 49% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, RSP got the most votes in 125. Eravipuram Assembly segment of Kollam Lok Sabha constituency. RSP won the Kollam Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, RSP got the most votes this Assembly segment and RSP won the Kollam Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Eravipuram are: M Noushad (CPIM), Babudivakaran (RVNSP), Mohanan Mayyanad (BSP), M Unnikrishnan (ADHRMP), Renjith Ravindran (BDJS), S Sudhilal (SUCOIC), Ayathil Riyas (SDPOI), N Shihabudeen (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 70.69%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 73.42%, while it was 68.16% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 125. Eravipuram constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 153. In 2011 there were 136 polling stations.

EXTENT:

125. Eravipuram constituency comprises of the following areas of Kollam district of Kerala: Wards No.14, 15 and 20 to 41 of Kollam (M. Corporation) and Mayyanad Panchayat in Kollam Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kollam.

The total area covered by Eravipuram is 46 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Eravipuram is: 8°51’31.0"N 76°37’53.0"E.

