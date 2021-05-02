Erode (East) Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Erode (East) Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

98. Erode (East) (इरोड (पूर्व)), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Erode district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Erode (East) is part of 17. Erode Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.84%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.96%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,28,402 eligible electors, of which 1,11,650 were male, 1,16,735 female and 17 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Erode (East) in 2021 is 1046.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,12,746 eligible electors, of which 1,04,669 were male, 1,08,072 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,75,388 eligible electors, of which 87,602 were male, 87,786 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Erode (East) in 2016 was 43. In 2011, there were 42.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Thennarasu K S of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Chandhirakumar V C of DMK by a margin of 7,794 votes which was 5.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 43.83% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Chandhirakumar V.C of DMDK won in this seat defeating Muthusamy S of DMK by a margin of 10,644 votes which was 7.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMDK had a vote share of 50.83% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 98. Erode (East) Assembly segment of Erode Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Erode Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Erode Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 15 contestants and there were 11 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Erode (East) are: Govindaraj,S (BSP), Thirumahan Everaa,E (INC), Yuvaraja,M (AIADMK), Arumuga Ac Kannan (APOI), Gomathi,S (NTK), Shanmugavel,S (MGRMK), Muthukumaran,S A (AMMK), Raja,P (MTMK), Rajakumar,A M R (MNM), Antony Peter,L (IND), Minnal Murugesh,R (IND), Meenakshi,V (IND), Yuvaraj,M (IND), Shajahan,I (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 66.24%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 69.58%, while it was 77.64% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 98. Erode (East) constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 225. In 2011 there were 182 polling stations.

EXTENT:

98. Erode (East) constituency comprises of the following areas of Erode district of Tamil Nadu: Erode Taluk (Part) Brahmana Periya Agraharam (TP), Erode (M) and Veerappanchatiram (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Erode.

The total area covered by Erode (East) is 33 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Erode (East) is: 11°21’27.0"N 77°43’04.4"E.

