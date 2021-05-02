Erode (West) Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Erode (West) Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

99. Erode (West) (इरोड (पश्चिम)), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Erode district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Erode (West) is part of 17. Erode Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.53%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.96%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,93,058 eligible electors, of which 1,43,680 were male, 1,49,345 female and 33 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Erode (West) in 2021 is 1039.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,56,208 eligible electors, of which 1,27,015 were male, 1,29,168 female and 25 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,93,149 eligible electors, of which 97,205 were male, 95,945 female and 20 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Erode (West) in 2016 was 58. In 2011, there were 52.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Ramalingam K.V. of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Muthusamy S of DMK by a margin of 4,906 votes which was 2.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 43.46% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Ramalingam K.V of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Yuvaraja M of INC by a margin of 37,868 votes which was 24.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 59.29% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 99. Erode (West) Assembly segment of Erode Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Erode Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Erode Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 13 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Erode (West) are: Ramalingam K V (AIADMK), Dhanalakshmi A (BSP), Muthusamy S (DMK), Chandra Kumar P (NTK), Chandran M (APOI), Sivasubramaniyan S (AMMK), Thangavel G (USOIP), Durai Sevugan (MNM), Balasubramaniam K (IDMMK), Madhan K (GPOI), Iyyavu R (IND), Kalithass R (IND), Muthusamy A (IND), Vimala M (IND), Vengatesan A (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 69.36%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 73.92%, while it was 79.3% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 99. Erode (West) constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 285. In 2011 there were 209 polling stations.

EXTENT:

99. Erode (West) constituency comprises of the following areas of Erode district of Tamil Nadu: Perundurai Taluk (Part) Vadamugam Vellode, Pungampadi, Kavundachipalayam, Thenmugam Vellode and Mukasi Pulavampalayam villages. Erode Taluk (Part) Karai Ellapalayam, Elavamalai, Mettunasuvanpalayam, Perodu, Nochipalayam, Gangapuram, Ellapalayam, Villarasampatti, Thindal (Mel), Thindal (Kil), Kadirampatti, Rayapalayam, Modakarai, Koorapalayam, Thottani, Puthur Pudupalayam, Nanjanapuram, Pavalathampalayam, Veppampalayam and Muthampalayam villages. Suriyampalayam (TP), Chithode (TP), Nasiyanur (TP), Periyasemur (TP), Surampatti (TP) and Kasipalayam (E) (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Erode.

The total area covered by Erode (West) is 225 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Erode (West) is: 11°18’57.2"N 77°39’38.9"E.

