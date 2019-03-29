English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Etawah BJP MP Ashok Dohare Joins Congress, to Fight Polls Against SC Panel Chief Ram Shankar Katheria
The BJP had dropped Dohare and announced Ramshankar Katheria as its candidate from Etawah parliamentary seat. Katheria, who is an MP from Agra, is also the chairman of SC/ST Commission.
File photo of Ram Shanker Katheria.
Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Etawah, Ashok Kumar Dohare, has officially been fielded as Congress candidate from the reserved seat. The lawmaker had left BJP after being denied a ticket, following which he joined the grand old party on Friday in presence of Rahul Gandhi.
The BJP had dropped Dohare this time and announced Ramshankar Katheria as its candidate from Etawah parliamentary seat. Katheria, who is the current MP from Agra, is also the chairman of SC/ST Commission.
Meanwhile, the BJP turncoat had raised his voice against his own party and UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and had even written a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In his letter, Dohare alleged that state government was acting in a biased way against the members of SC/ST community and is blaming them unnecessarily for the violence that took place on April 2 last year during Bharat Bandh. Dohare had complained to PM Modi that backwards and innocent people were being targeted by the state government.
Earlier, another Dalit BJP MP from Bahraich Savtiri Bai Phule had raised her voice against her own party and had alleged that voice of backwards was being ignored in the party. Phule had resigned from BJP and has now joined Congress; also she has been made the Congress candidate from Bahraich for 2019 Lok Sabha Polls.
In 2014, Ashok Kumar Dohare had won the Etawah parliamentary constituency by getting 4.39 lakh votes, while Samajwadi Party candidate stood runner up with 2.66 lakh votes. The BSP candidate was the second runner up on this seat with 1.92 lakh votes, whereas Congress candidate had polled just 13000 votes.
