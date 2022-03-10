Etawah Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: SP Leading at 11 A.M.

Live election results updates of Etawah seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Shyam Singh (SDU), Partibha Shakya (IND), Bobby (JDL), Satya Prakash (JAP), Sharad Bhadauriya (IND), Shiv Pratap Singh (AAP), Sarvesh Kumar Shakya (SP), Sarita (BJP), Manoj (IND), Kuldeep Gupta (BSP), Mohd Rashid (INC).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 60.28%, which is 2.32% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sarita Bhadauriya of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.200 Etawah (इटावा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh. Etawah is part of Etawah Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.89% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.41%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 306603 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,66,889 were male and 1,39,703 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Etawah in 2019 was: 837 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,54,551 eligible electors, of which were male, female and electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,39,750 eligible electors, of which 1,87,147 were male, 1,52,603 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Etawah in 2017 was . In 2012, there were 635 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Sarita Bhadauriya of BJP won in this seat defeating Kuldeep Gupta &Amp;#39;Santu&Amp;#39; of SP by a margin of 17,342 which was 7.85% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 41.28% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Raghuraj Singh Shakya of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Mahendra Singh Rajpoot of BSP by a margin of 6,264 votes which was 3.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 37.37% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 200 Etawah Assembly segment of the 41. Etawah Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Ram Shankar Katheria of BJP won the Etawah Parliament seat defeating Kamlesh Kumar of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Etawah Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 22 contestants in the fray for this seat and 18 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Etawah are: Shyam Singh (SDU), Partibha Shakya (IND), Bobby (JDL), Satya Prakash (JAP), Sharad Bhadauriya (IND), Shiv Pratap Singh (AAP), Sarvesh Kumar Shakya (SP), Sarita (BJP), Manoj (IND), Kuldeep Gupta (BSP), Mohd Rashid (INC).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60.28%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 57.96%, while it was 58.97% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Etawah went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.200 Etawah Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was . In 2012, there were 379 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.200 Etawah comprises of the following areas of Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 City, 3 Paar, Panchayats 11 Khurisar, 12 Bhadurpur Luhiva, 13 Bhadwa Sabran, 14 Basrehar, 15 Killi Sultanpur of 2 Pachar KC, Etawah Municipal Board and Ekdil TA of 3 Etawah Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Etawah constituency, which are: Bah, Jaswantnagar, Bharthana. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh.

The total area covered by Etawah is approximately 515 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Etawah is: 26°46’04.4"N 78°58’23.2"E.

