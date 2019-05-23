English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Etawah Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Etawah (इटावा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
41. Etawah is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Doab region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.85% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%. The estimated literacy level of Etawah is 78.7%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1739462 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ashok Kumar Doharey of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 1,72,946 votes which was 18.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.79% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Premdas of SP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 46,746 votes which was 7.33% of the total votes polled. SP had a vote share of 43.69% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 55.05% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.04% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Etawah was: Ashok Kumar Doharey (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,38,271 men, 7,68,913 women and 53 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Etawah Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Etawah is: 26.8063 78.997
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: इटावा, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); ইঁটাওয়া, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); इटावा, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); ઇટાવાહ, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); இட்டாவா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఇటావా, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಇಟಾವಾ, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഇറ്റാവാഹ്, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Etawah Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJNP
--
--
Ajay Kumar
PHSP
--
--
Akshash Krishna
JSMP
--
--
Arun Kumar
MJP
--
--
Arti Devi
PSP(L)
--
--
Shambhu Dayal Dohare
VPI
--
--
Lalta Prasad
BJP
--
--
Dr. Ram Shankar Katheria
SP
--
--
Kamlesh Kumar
IND
--
--
Dalveer Singh
BSCP
--
--
Sita
IND
--
--
Pooja
IND
--
--
Sanjay Kumar
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Ashok Kumar Dohare
