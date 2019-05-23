Etcherla Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Etcherla Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JSP -- -- Badana. Venkata Janardhana Rao IND -- -- Ananth Mahanthi IND -- -- Mahanthi. Satyanarayana IND -- -- Mudili Venkata Ramana PPOI -- -- Kari. Siva Rao BJP -- -- Rokkam. Suryaprakash Rao NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Kottakotla Simhadri Naidu YSRCP -- -- Gorle. Kiran Kumar TDP -- -- Kalavenkata Rao Kimidi

7. Etcherla is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Srikakulam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,31,279 voters of which 1,17,516 are male and 1,13,741 are female and 22 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Etcherla, recorded a voter turnout of 84.3%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 82.7% and in 2009, 80.76% of Etcherla's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Kalavenkatarao Kimidi of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 4,741 votes which was 2.72% of the total votes polled. Kalavenkatarao Kimidi polled a total of 1,74,001 (39.11%) votes.INC's Meesala Neelakantam won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the TDP candidate by a margin of 15015 (9.89%) votes. Meesala Neelakantam polled 1,51,801 which was 39.11% of the total votes polled.Etcherla went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: एच्चेर्ला (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and ఎచ్చెర్ల (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)